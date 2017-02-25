A unique and luxurious cabin-like home

Combining rustic elements with modernism is a rage in the design and decor world today. And the double-story residence we are about to explore is a perfect example of this. The interior architects at Design Studio Alena Chekalin have used walls made of treated and painted wooden logs with beautiful colors and elegant furniture to make this home one of a kind. You might feel as if you are exploring a luxurious, comfy and practical cabin as the tour progresses. Creative ideas, trendy designs and numerous glass windows make the abode look spacious, smart and airy. Unique light fixtures and innovative floor designs are other specialties of this property.