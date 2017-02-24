Your browser is out-of-date.

This Manhattan apartment is full of life and personality

Justwords Justwords
Heller Residence, Greg Colston Architect
Welcome to the Heller Residence, a bold and modern apartment in the bustling heart of New York, Manhattan. Equipped with numerous glass windows and a lovely terrace, this home stays bright and cheerful at all times. White walls and smooth light-hued flooring add to the illusion of spaciousness, while stylish furniture and pops of bright colors make this apartment lively. Smart space planning and fashionable lights also add to the visual appeal of this abode. The architects at Greg Colston Architect have done a truly wonderful job!

Bright and cheerful living.

Living Room
Greg Colston Architect

Living Room

Greg Colston Architect
Greg Colston Architect
Greg Colston Architect

Bright white walls, a smooth concrete floor and numerous glass windows make the living space bright and inviting. A glass door takes you to the sunny terrace besides opening up the living area visually. Fashionable leather and wooden furniture coupled with stylish lights of different kinds makes this space perfect for relaxing and entertaining. The left wall has been entirely devoted to accommodate a large bookshelf, while the red, yellow and black cabinet on the right looks bold.

White and stylish kitchen.

Kitchen
Greg Colston Architect

Kitchen

Greg Colston Architect
Greg Colston Architect
Greg Colston Architect

Thanks to the airy open plan layout of the apartment, the kitchen merges seamlessly with the dining as well as the living areas. Smooth and glossy surfaces, trendy lights and sleek designs make this white kitchen look impressive and neat. Closeness to glass windows helps it stay sunny throughout the day, while the sleek wood and iron stools invite you to sit for a drink or quick bite as you chat with the chef. Also note how the smooth concrete floor continues to the kitchen as well as dining from the living space, lending a subtle industrial look to the home.

Elegant dining.

Dinning Area
Greg Colston Architect

Dinning Area

Greg Colston Architect
Greg Colston Architect
Greg Colston Architect

A simple but sophisticated wooden table surrounded by creatively designed chairs makes the dining experience memorable. Above hangs a stylish chandelier and bright cabinets add color to the space. Diners can enjoy the outside view from here, thanks to the large kitchen windows and living room door leading to the terrace.

Soothing yet vibrant bedroom.

Bedroom
Greg Colston Architect

Bedroom

Greg Colston Architect
Greg Colston Architect
Greg Colston Architect

Smooth white walls and a neat white bed contribute to this bedroom’s calm and relaxing ambiance. Big glass windows bring in sunlight, while the bold red cabinet, unique cane and steel chair and gorgeous carpet offer vibrant surprises. The overall effect is peaceful yet energetic.

Trendy bathroom.

Bathroom
Greg Colston Architect

Bathroom

Greg Colston Architect
Greg Colston Architect
Greg Colston Architect

The serene and bright white environment of this bathroom makes everyday routines so easy! Sleek tiles on the walls and light grey mosaic tiles on the floor create subtle visual depth, while the glossy and neat sink cabinet is very functional. Glass, mirror and trendy sanitary fixtures complete the look here.

Decorating your home with style and comfort
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

