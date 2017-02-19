A duplex house for you to copy!

New York based architect house RODRIGUEZ STUDIO ARCHITECTURE PC has come up with a duplex residency- “Laight Street Duplex’- that dazzles with its tasteful concept, lavish design and above all, impressive lighting that oozes finesse & luxury. Replete with comfy accents, this duplex home celebrates the modern style of architectural design & interior decor bearing snug details of chic urbanity. Hop on to the homify wagon as we take you on a tour around this amazing home. Get, set, go!