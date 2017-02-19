Your browser is out-of-date.

A duplex house for you to copy!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Laight Street Duplex
New York based architect house RODRIGUEZ STUDIO ARCHITECTURE PC has come up with a duplex residency-  “Laight Street Duplex’- that dazzles with its tasteful concept, lavish design and above all, impressive lighting that oozes finesse & luxury. Replete with comfy accents, this duplex home celebrates the modern style of architectural design & interior decor bearing snug details of chic urbanity. Hop on to the homify wagon as we take you on a tour around this amazing home. Get, set, go!

A refined blend for delightful grandeur.

Laight Street Duplex
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Laight Street Duplex

Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

This modern living room is true visual delight with an integrated plan- the lounge, dining area & kitchen are separated wonderfully without walls. The contemporary meets rustic theme has been accomplished brilliantly with jazzy furniture, fantabulous lighting, parquet flooring & homespun brick wall. Singular pendant lights above the peppy dining set & in the lounging area complement the ample natural light flooding in through the big windows. Just look at the concealed lighting on the brick wall! The cuboidal column between the lounge & dining spaces supports a small but sassy bar arrangement.

Laight Street Duplex
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Laight Street Duplex

Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Did you notice the cozy seater between the window-side white credenza & the swanky fireplace?

Laight Street Duplex
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Laight Street Duplex

Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

The timeless combo of wood & white wows yet again; don’t miss the wall texture behind the column- designer pop indeed!

Warm welcome in style.

Laight Street Duplex
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Laight Street Duplex

Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Contemporary essence of this well lighted snug lounge decked up in neutral colors, metallic & glassy details oozes inviting vibes. The modish fireplace, cozy recliner with the stylish side-table, pretty rug, round glass- top coffee table & the corner situated longish wooden open rack spanning from floor to ceiling adorn the lounge. The colorful wall decor looks graceful on the white background. The grey & metal sofa gels well with the wood & white combination.

Fashionably modern with rustic suggestion.

Laight Street Duplex
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Laight Street Duplex

Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Combining modern and rustic styles, a sparkling & beautifully illuminated kitchen has been created by the master architects. Rough textural brickwork blends with sleek white cabinets & worktops seamlessly, and the high ceilings add to the visual appeal. Look at the snug arrangement for family dining in the kitchen- an additional dining space that also demarcates the kitchen from the larger dining area.

Warm clarity for chic escalation.

Laight Street Duplex
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Laight Street Duplex

Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Laight Street Duplex
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Laight Street Duplex

Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Laight Street Duplex
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Laight Street Duplex

Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Leading to the upper level from the lovely living room, the mellow tones of this original staircase preserve the woody goodness. The wood and glass staircase boasts of solid carpeted steps and bathes in the glow of the recessed lights of the ceiling. The images showing the stairway also depict the artistic wall decor.

Laight Street Duplex
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Laight Street Duplex

Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Did you note the textural marvel of this corridor wall?

Youthful and charming.

Laight Street Duplex
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Laight Street Duplex

Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Notice the built-in open showcase lining the stairway.

The playful accents of this kids’ room please with their vibrant essence and the pastel walls provide the perfect background filled with elegance.

Luxury redefined.

Laight Street Duplex
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Laight Street Duplex

Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

A bedroom is your intimate sanctum for supreme repose and this one beautifully fits the bill with added poise. Furnishing, decor and lighting- all extend a plush offer for absolute comfort with endearing élan.

Dapper lavatory details.

Laight Street Duplex
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Laight Street Duplex

Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Dark colors & attractive warm textures add to the deluxe feel of this bathroom boasting of innovative vertical panel lighting at the corner.

Laight Street Duplex
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Laight Street Duplex

Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

In this bathroom, the subtle texture of the beige hued wall matches the humble grace of the floor. The decor on the wall behind the toilet seat is simple but tasteful. Did you see the eye-catching bath curtain?

Laight Street Duplex
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

Laight Street Duplex

Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC

This bathroom is a white spectacle with posh accents. The twin sinks with storage underneath and the jointed mirrors convey the fetching allure of this spectacularly lit up marble & wood masterpiece.

How to mix and match different home decor styles
Which of these designer ideas are you inspired to copy?

