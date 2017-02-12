Top 5: smart ideas for less than $100 to 12 bedrooms according to your zodiac sign

If you've been giving serious thought to commissioning an architect to design you your dream home, don't make the call before you take a look at some of the most astounding designs that we have ever seen! Each of these 10 homes are unique, stylish and perfectly geared towards offering the new owners every comfort and luxury that they could ever want and just to prove that to you, we are going to stun you with a facade shot of each one and then show you the interior layout plans. Believe us when we say that these really are inspiring designs that will definitely have you thinking a little more about what you want and need in your own bespoke home!

Click here for the full article.