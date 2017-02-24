Decorating your home with style and comfort

The bathroom is a sparkling area in pristine white. The stylish bathtub, sanitary ware and trendy mirror are brightly lit by the natural light streaming through the window. Ventilation is important in a bathroom and this one receives an abundance of fresh air! The wooden cabinet with its multiple drawers looks quaint and adds a lovely warm note to the white elegance.

Labo Design Studio have blended simplicity and style within a sparse decor to achieve a stylish and comfortable look in a townhouse, giving us amazing inspiration to renovate our own houses!

