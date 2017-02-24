Your browser is out-of-date.

Decorating your home with style and comfort

Townhouse Upper East Side, NY, Labo Design Studio
It is not necessary for a house to be heavily furnished in order to look stylish. The beauty of a sparsely decorated house lies in its materials, textures and designs. Today we’ll explore a contemporary Brownstone townhouse in New York that was renovated by architects from Labo Design Studio, who specialize in spare yet elegant and comfortable interiors. During the remodeling, partitions were removed to create a continuous space promoting freedom of movement, and the simple linear design of the decor was enhanced by a beautiful finish of black zinc laminated wood and black slate.

​Harmony of textures in the living area.

The living area showcases a seamless blend of materials, colors and textures. The contemporary effect of the white and grey walls, grey ottoman and modern black fireplace and accessories is broken by a well-defined rustic element – the brick wall. The plaster on some of the walls was removed to attain the warm rustic effect of exposed brick.

​A tasteful combination.

A closer look at the seating arrangement shows us a trendy black linear fireplace with a simple white bust that contrasts beautifully with the exposed brick wall behind it.  An elegant grey ottoman faces the fireplace while two innovative designed brown chairs add a touch of rustic warmth that matches the wall.

​A comfortable corner.

The sleek black reading ledge with two comfortable armchairs makes a cozy nook! The space receives a dollop of style from the unique hanging light, the painting and the dried arrangement on the ledge. Large windows ensure that ample light is available for reading.

​An elegant dining area.

The space created by removing the partitions during renovation led to the formation of an open dining area/ kitchenette located between the living area and the library. The dining table and chairs and simple and sleek, and match the kitchenette. We love the three red hanging lamps that add a huge dollop of modernity and vibrancy to the ambiance!

​Minimalist style in the kitchenette.

The kitchenette is a vision of minimalist beauty. The black laminated wood finish looks extremely stylish and is greatly enhanced by recessed lights, stylish fittings, and elegant floating shelves. The rectangular shape of the furniture design adds a distinctive trendy touch to the decor.

​The tranquil bathroom.

The bathroom is a sparkling area in pristine white. The stylish bathtub, sanitary ware and trendy mirror are brightly lit by the natural light streaming through the window. Ventilation is important in a bathroom and this one receives an abundance of fresh air! The wooden cabinet with its multiple drawers looks quaint and adds a lovely warm note to the white elegance.

Labo Design Studio have blended simplicity and style within a sparse decor to achieve a stylish and comfortable look in a townhouse, giving us amazing inspiration to renovate our own houses! 

For more ideas, take another tour - A perfect countryside retreat!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

