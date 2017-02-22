The votes are in: Decor inspiration from Oscar-nominated Moonlight

In the spirit of the 89th Annual Academy Awards, we at homify have decided to provide our readers with some inspiration from the hottest contenders to win the Best Picture Oscar. Although opinions vary slightly, people are generally in agreement about predictions for the top candidates.
Today we will look at another film in line for the throne, and one that has been widely acclaimed as the best film of 2016, notably by such influential sources as The Guardian and Rolling stone. Following the story of a young African-American man coming to terms to his sexuality in three chapters, Moonlight is a poignant and poetic film features groundbreaking performances by extraordinary actors and a bitter-sweet emotional climate.
Although this film is an intense meditation on identity and resonates with deep questions of compassion and empathy, the visual style is absolutely gripping and worthy of duplication. Therefore, we have put together a list of ideas for you today that will provide some inspiration on how you can bring this arresting and intense look into your home.
The cinematographic style of Moonlight is characterized by stark contrasts and a visual style that is intense in colors and shadows. Hannah Beachler, production designer of the film, faced the challenge of incorporating a very stylized vision with the realities of the characters' lives and environments. Throughout the film, we see start contrasts in the images, accentuating the rich stories and deep emotions of the characters.
Bring this emotion-rich look to your home with blacks and whites around sharp geometric edges.
Moonlight is set in Liberty City, Florida—an environment full of tropical influences and tangible heat. Palms are iconic for this geographic location, but you don't have to plant colossal trees outside of your home, you can also incorporate smaller versions in your interior design scheme.
Dark, intense purples and blues are what we immediately associate with this film, starting right from the official film poster. Throughout the film, we see this iridescent color scheme reappear, lending an affecting atmosphere to the emotion-laden scenes, and enveloping us in nostalgia and empathy.
Recreate this atmosphere and look by using highly textured materials in deep purple, and don't be afraid to go for shimmering surfaces, like velvets.
Following the story content, the visuals of Moonlight are filled with tension. Director Barry Jenkins and his team wanted to create a dream-like look that immerses the audience, deep colors and bold lighting was used to draw movement and emotion from the scenes. Imitating the bold colors and rich skin tones of the films, you can use a variety of earth and metallic tones combined with several textures to follow the depth of the story.
The visual style and spectacular script of Moonlight will keep us in awe for quite some time. On the lighter side of things, take a look at the inspiration offered by category rival, La La Land.