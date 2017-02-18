A small two-room apartment that is perfect for a starting family

Perfect Space is the name of the design studio that has literally created this next perfect space, which we will feature in this article. This two-room home is an absolute delight that does not hold back when it comes to incorporating style into this space. The home has been designed on the basis of rich and sophisticated design elements including the tapestry and other soft elements of the decor. Come and have a look at this pretty and perfect space to know more!
The designers have managed to bring in a rich design scheme with the help of velvety and silken tapestry as well as robust furniture. Yet, they have also stuck to minimalism by using furniture like the director’s chairs around the round dining table so that the chairs can be easily folded and stowed. The round table ensures that there is a flow of design rather than clutter in the space.
The designers have managed to ensure that the space is high on multi-tasking. The dining table comes to settle in a comfortable nook, while the brown couch with its bronze highlights takes up the facing corner. The variety of furniture points at the television and the entertainment unit so that lounging around, meal times and entertainment can all happen at one go. The sleek white fixture around the television is also a grand addition with much modern appeal.
The kitchen and the dining area have been combined for a fluid design in this compact home. Yet, instead of looking cluttered, the entire space looks rather cosy. The three-dimensional patterned tiles on the kitchen backsplash adds much character to the white and wooden design of this space.
Upon closer inspection, one can also see the various materials that make up this eclectic kitchen. The designers have created a combination of materials like natural wood for the counters and glossy textures for the cabinetry along with reflective black tinted mirror-like surfaces for the appliances. In all of this, the backsplash brings the entire scheme alive.
The bedroom has a large and comfortable bed with heavy drapes on the glass sliding doors and a molded headboard for the storage of other essentials.
The bathroom has a surprise element—the retractable walls on the side, which give you access to a closet! This feature also sits well with the rest of the space, which is done up with glass, stone tiles and lots of white fixtures!
Here is another story that might interest you - This simple container home is bright, cozy and stylish!