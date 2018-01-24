Your browser is out-of-date.

26 photos with easy ideas you will want to copy

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
La casa di E&C, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern Kitchen
Let's be honest, deciding what pieces of furniture to buy, what color to paint your walls, or even how to organize your space can be a difficult thing. Before you give up and hire a professional interior decorator to sort your home out for you, take a look at these 26 images and see if they inspire you in any way. 

These living rooms come in all shapes, all sizes and all styles, but each has got that little something that makes it special. So have a scroll through and we bet you will find something that you will want to include in your own home immediately. 

1. Use your television as an ever-changing piece of art and frame it with shelving.

Villa Andora, Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI Modern Living Room
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI

Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI

2. Soft pink lighting will instantly turn a space more feminine.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Work a minimalist look with simple shapes like square foot stools and circular side tables.

Ristrutturazione - soggiorno, Easy Relooking Easy Relooking Modern Living Room
Easy Relooking

Easy Relooking
Easy Relooking
Easy Relooking

Browse these side tables for plenty of other options. 

4. Floor to ceiling shelving looks great when everything is kept white and crisp.

zero6studio San Giovanni, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Living room
Paolo Fusco Photo

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

5. Tie in your home entertainment system with dark cabinetry and black furniture for a cohesive look.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Napoli centro storico, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Living Room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

6. Patterned surfaces and tiling in unusual places work wonders.

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern Living Room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

7. Wooden surfaces combined with white cupboards will always look sleek and modern.

Warszawa, Wilanów, Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz Kitchen
Kameleon—Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz

Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz
Kameleon—Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz
Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz

8. Use accents of color to personalize an all-white home.

Residence "La Darsena" Riccione, POLISTUDIO A.E.S. POLISTUDIO A.E.S. Modern Living Room
POLISTUDIO A.E.S.

POLISTUDIO A.E.S.
POLISTUDIO A.E.S.
POLISTUDIO A.E.S.

9. Traditional furniture and industrial details are a compelling combination.

Edifício Gaivotas, Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Living roomStools & chairs
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

10. Don't be afraid of using bold, contrasting colors like baby blue and ochre together.

Home Staging Nordic-Retrò, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Living room
Venduta a Prima Vista

Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista

11. Pieces of furniture can be artworks in their own right; get experimental.

Appartamento al mare ristrutturato., Lella Badano Homestager Lella Badano Homestager Modern Living Room Beige
Lella Badano Homestager

Lella Badano Homestager
Lella Badano Homestager
Lella Badano Homestager

12. Keep things looking fresh by installing shelves and pictures in unusual places.

around the kitchen, laboMint laboMint Modern Living Room
laboMint

laboMint
laboMint
laboMint

13. Black and white is a striking combination, especially when used as floor tiling.

Ristrutturazione appartamento | Roma - Porta Maggiore, 02A Studio 02A Studio Living room White
02A Studio

02A Studio
02A Studio
02A Studio

14. Symmetry and repetition make any interior design look strong.

Da un soggiorno con una scala in legno si sale in mansarda..., Falegnameria Ferrari Falegnameria Ferrari Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Falegnameria Ferrari

Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari

15. Mix styles and have glass and wooden cabinets next to each other.

Design di interni, Albini Architettura Albini Architettura Modern Houses
Albini Architettura

Albini Architettura
Albini Architettura
Albini Architettura

16. A simple interior can be enlivened when done in monochrome.

Appartamento Corralejo - Bristol, Marco Barbero Marco Barbero Living Room
Marco Barbero

Marco Barbero
Marco Barbero
Marco Barbero

17. Mint green, white and wood keep this room peaceful and calming.

Un salon bohème, MON OEIL DANS LA DECO MON OEIL DANS LA DECO Living room
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO

MON OEIL DANS LA DECO
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO

18. Large blocks of neutrals make any interior look ultra-modern and clean.

Studio Daido: Appartamento a Roma (Centro) , Dal Sasso Matteo Dal Sasso Matteo Living roomSofas & armchairs
Dal Sasso Matteo

Dal Sasso Matteo
Dal Sasso Matteo
Dal Sasso Matteo

19. Copper and yellow details elevate an otherwise normal decor.

Midsummer House, Hinton Cook Architects Hinton Cook Architects Modern Living Room
Hinton Cook Architects

Midsummer House

Hinton Cook Architects
Hinton Cook Architects
Hinton Cook Architects

20. Off-white, cream and pastel colors help stop a white room becoming too one-dimensional.

Espinho . Interdesign, Interdesign Interiores Interdesign Interiores Living roomAccessories & decoration
Interdesign Interiores

Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores

21. Otherwise try having plants around the room to break up the color.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

22. Use the same color from a feature wall throughout the house for a continuous theme.

Appartamento a Castiglione delle Stiviere, ARREDAMENTI VOLONGHI s.n.c. ARREDAMENTI VOLONGHI s.n.c. Living roomCupboards & sideboards Engineered Wood White
ARREDAMENTI VOLONGHI s.n.c.

ARREDAMENTI VOLONGHI s.n.c.
ARREDAMENTI VOLONGHI s.n.c.
ARREDAMENTI VOLONGHI s.n.c.

23. Subtle tiling used on a few walls can be the perfect finishing touch.

La casa di E&C, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern Kitchen
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

24. Whether you are a hoarder or not, plenty of shelving is always a good addition to a home.

Ristrutturazione Appartamento, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern Living Room
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

25. Consider using cushions in your lounge for a relaxed, bohemian feel.

VIVIENDA OLIANA, The Room Studio The Room Studio Living room
The Room Studio

The Room Studio
The Room Studio
The Room Studio

26. Decorative wallpaper is a fantastic way to add more color and to break up a room.

8760 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Living room
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

For some more ideas on how to decorate or embellish your walls, see these 15 unique, modern surfaces

Home improvement: 12 little tricks that increase the value of your home
Are you inspired by any of these images? Let us know which one below. 

