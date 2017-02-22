A glimpse inside the perfect open plan home

Full of vibrant color, bold patterns and eclectic furniture, the apartment we are focusing on today has the signature of an artist all over it. From the frosted glass sliding door dividing the kitchen and living room, to the large patchwork textile artwork hanging on the wall, this apartment focuses on quality craftsmanship.

The folksy sensibility makes it warm and welcoming; the soft textiles and warm wood means it is cozy and comfortable. In such a small space, the architects at SEMERENE—ARQUITETURA INTERIOR have made this home feel intimate, unique and very special to be in. So let's go further in and have a look around.