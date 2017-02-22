A glimpse inside the perfect open plan home

Full of vibrant color, bold patterns and eclectic furniture, the apartment we are focusing on today has the signature of an artist all over it. From the frosted glass sliding door dividing the kitchen and living room, to the large patchwork textile artwork hanging on the wall, this apartment focuses on quality craftsmanship.
The folksy sensibility makes it warm and welcoming; the soft textiles and warm wood means it is cozy and comfortable. In such a small space, the architects at SEMERENE—ARQUITETURA INTERIOR have made this home feel intimate, unique and very special to be in. So let's go further in and have a look around.
Because of the low ceilings and small proportions of this apartment, long shelving has been installed along one wall to lengthen the whole side. By having more shelving toward the floor, it draws the eye downward, making the ceiling feel higher, and the room more spacious.
A great visual trick to remember for any room that is on the smaller side of things.
The combination of the zigzag parquet flooring in the living room and the delicate grey and white tiling in the kitchen provides enough of an interesting mix to be contemporary and new, but not too much to be gaudy or overwhelming.
By mixing a few patterns, you too can have a unique, creative interior.
A good way of making a smaller space more versatile is by installing sliding doors that can be pulled shut to create more intimate spaces.
Able to be tucked away flat against a wall, sliding door don't take up much space and can built from a completely different material like this frosted glass one.
If you are after more tips on how to create more space inside your home, take a look at these twelve.
Looking at the sliding door from this angle it's easy to see the artistic touch involved in the overall design. The white grids complement the shapes silhouetted in the kitchen, and the colors from the cooking area are brought through into the turquoise sofa sitting in front of it.
Open once more, the sliding door moves away out of sight, leaving the apartment feeling open plan and practical. Because of the kitchen being installed along just one wall, it frees the other side up for a breakfast bar.
This is another great idea for saving space, and just another piece of evidence that this is, through-and-through, a creative home.