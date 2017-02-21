How to buy and renovate a village ruin

To have a home in the countryside to spend the holidays or long weekends in is a dream most of us have. And to be able to renovate or restore an old property into something modern and livable is even better. But to do that takes a lot of expert knowledge and know-how.

It isn't purely about buying a piece of land with an existing structure on it and get stuck in, you have to judge the condition the house is in to see if it's actually worth while restoring it. If most of the walls and roof have deteriorated too much, then there may not be any point in rebuilding—you might as well start from scratch.

But with this particular home, the architects at ARCHITEKTURATELIER BIERMANN saw the potential to work with the original foundations, maintaining the character and integrity of the building. By repairing the thatched roof, tidying up the brickwork, laying new cement and underfloor heating, they were able to transform this village ruin into a charming, livable house that anyone would love to spend their holidays in. Let's take a closer look at exactly how they did it.