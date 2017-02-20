Your browser is out-of-date.

How a humble Brownstone became a design hit

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Park Slope Brownstone 2, Ben Herzog Architect
In a mission to update an old Brownstone apartment, the design team at BEN HERZOG ARCHITECT have created quite the stunning home. By concentrating a majority of the work on installing new wooden flooring and renovating the kitchen and master bedroom, what was an old-fashioned house has now become an intriguing design hit. 

In addition to adding a playroom, a guest room and extra storage closets, an antique window has been reclaimed and fitted into an unlikely location, bold decorative wallpaper hung on a feature wall in the kitchen, and a new large skylight installed over the shower. What may seem like small changes have all made a major impact on how the apartment flows and feels. 

So let's now take a closer look at the beautiful reworking these architects have done, of old into new. 

Going green.

Park Slope Brownstone 2, Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

Park Slope Brownstone 2

Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

Adding such bold, decorative wallpaper to a large space isn't always easy, but these designers get it right. The small pattern of this green wallpaper is small enough not to overwhelm the kitchen/dining room, and intricate enough to want you to take a closer look. 

A match well made.

Park Slope Brownstone 2, Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

Park Slope Brownstone 2

Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

The dining table has been carefully chosen to perfectly complement the new floors installed throughout the home. And the kitchen colours (grey bench top and cream cupboards) are muted and subtle not to steal the attention from them. 

A match made in heaven we would say! 

Same-same, but different.

Park Slope Brownstone 2, Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

Park Slope Brownstone 2

Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

Original details like this open fireplace were integral to the house before, and after being converted into a gas-burning fireplace, continue to play a vital part in the home. Who wouldn't want to keep something as beautiful as this anyway?

In with the new, keeping the old.

Park Slope Brownstone 2, Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

Park Slope Brownstone 2

Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

Every staircase in this home was stripped back and repainted or re-stained. Keeping and restoring the original wood meant the character of this Brownstone was maintained and celebrated. 

Installing interior windows.

Park Slope Brownstone 2, Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

Park Slope Brownstone 2

Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

This reclaimed antique window has been installed at the end of the hallway, pivoting to allow a visual connection between the end of the house and the backyard, and to ensure every space stays well lit. 

Elevating the ordinary.

Park Slope Brownstone 2, Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

Park Slope Brownstone 2

Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

The master bathroom is a great example of the designer's effort to combine traditional with contemporary. The wooden vanity and ceramic washbasin are pretty much your standard bathroom fittings, but teamed with delicate floor tiling, the bathroom becomes special all-together different and special

Light and bright.

Park Slope Brownstone 2, Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

Park Slope Brownstone 2

Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

Now with the large, modern skylight that has been installed over the shower, the whole bathroom is flooded with light. This is one shower that will never see mold or condensation build up thanks to the ample ventilation that now flows through the room. 

Modern surfaces.

Park Slope Brownstone 2, Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

Park Slope Brownstone 2

Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

A great view of the skylight from below—the ceramic tiles that line the passage reflect incoming sunlight and add that touch of modernity to this central space. 

Out in the open.

Park Slope Brownstone 2, Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

Park Slope Brownstone 2

Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

After opening up this main space, the master bedroom is now a major feature to the whole apartment. New, polished wooden floors have been installed, a wall removed and everything given a coat of white paint. 

The bed base and headboard are constructed from the same wood as the floor, and the color palette kept bright and neutral (as were the wishes of the homeowner). 

Same sheep; different clothing.

Park Slope Brownstone 2, Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

Park Slope Brownstone 2

Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect
Ben Herzog Architect

As in the interior, the exterior is kept light, receiving a fresh coat of paint. The backyard was cleared of a shed, repaved and a new staircase has been added for accessibility. The steel deck is also a new addition, creating an intimate outdoor area big enough for a couple of chairs and a small side table. 

We hope you agree that this home is a stunner! (and here's yet another one)

A fashionable house in the middle of the forest
What do you think about the additions made to this apartment? Tell us below. 

Discover home inspiration!

