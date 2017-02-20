How a humble Brownstone became a design hit

In a mission to update an old Brownstone apartment, the design team at BEN HERZOG ARCHITECT have created quite the stunning home. By concentrating a majority of the work on installing new wooden flooring and renovating the kitchen and master bedroom, what was an old-fashioned house has now become an intriguing design hit.

In addition to adding a playroom, a guest room and extra storage closets, an antique window has been reclaimed and fitted into an unlikely location, bold decorative wallpaper hung on a feature wall in the kitchen, and a new large skylight installed over the shower. What may seem like small changes have all made a major impact on how the apartment flows and feels.

So let's now take a closer look at the beautiful reworking these architects have done, of old into new.