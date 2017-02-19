Your browser is out-of-date.

How to mix and match different home decor styles

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Passive in Park Slope, Sarah Jefferys Design
After being asked to completely refurbish a Brownstone apartment in Park Slope, the lead architect at SARAH JEFFERYS DESIGN was inspired by the homeowners' diverse cultural backgrounds to come up with a unique and vibrant interior. 

With the couple hailing from both Denmark and India, mixing and matching the aesthetics of each country wouldn't be an easy task. But thanks to some innovative decorating and visionary design, the creative team managed to have them complement each other. Taking the vibrant colors India is known for and mixing it with the refined sense of style and wooden paneling that is commonly seen in Danish design, this remodeled home is new and compelling.  

We are excited to show you around this four story apartment today. It is colorfulimpressive, full of personality, and ready to welcome you in.   

Sculptural and serene.

Passive in Park Slope, Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Passive in Park Slope

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Upon entering the house, and the kitchen, the sense of serenity this home casts out is immediate. Covered in thin wooden paneling, the kitchen is striking and sculptural. With LED lights installed in various spots around the room—above the kitchen bench and around the border of the room, this is more like a contemporary art installation, rather than cooking area. 

Lines and ladders.

Passive in Park Slope, Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Passive in Park Slope

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

But the sculptural lines don't just stop there. Following the hand-cut oak paneling down the length of the room, you can see the custom-built steel and white oak staircase that acts as the backbone to the whole home. 

The minimalist design, and pale color palette of this level, and of the staircase is indicative of that Danish aesthetic we mentioned earlier. 

Bright lights.

Passive in Park Slope, Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Passive in Park Slope

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Looking back at the kitchen area from this side, you can fully notice the effect of the lighting running around the room. These lighting details along with the brightened oak floor makes sure this apartment feels light, bright and spacious. 

Mixing and matching.

Passive in Park Slope, Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Passive in Park Slope

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

This seating area is the perfect blend of the two aesthetics and cultures in one spot. Electric blue paired with hot pink and citrus orange are balanced out by beige raffia chairs and wooden furniture on the other. This is eclecticism done well.

Shades of brown.

Passive in Park Slope, Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Passive in Park Slope

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Timeless wooden furniture and copper detailing make this reading corner quiet, elegant and something for the more traditional at heart.

Sunny side up.

Passive in Park Slope, Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Passive in Park Slope

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

In the guest bathroom, bright yellow adds a sense of humor and frivolity to the decor, making it a refreshing change from the pale oak and white combo used elsewhere. 

Recessed coves keep the design clean, while remaining practical as shelving and storage. 

Playful patterning.

Passive in Park Slope, Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Passive in Park Slope

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

The playful tile work on the floors and walls of this bathroom is a common theme repeated throughout the house. Along with the wooden paneling in the kitchen and those covering the exterior, these architects made sure surfaces were always made contemporary, fun and fresh, whatever room they are in. 

Harmony in the hallway.

Passive in Park Slope, Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Passive in Park Slope

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

In the hallway leading to the master bedroom, we see more and more color subtly working it's way into the decor. Here, unique, acid-etched frosted glass partitions create a striking hallway that is calming and peaceful, creating the right mood for a restful sleep.  

Texture and textiles.

Passive in Park Slope, Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Passive in Park Slope

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

The bedroom is just the place to add even more color, this time with embroidered textiles and bright furniture. 

For parents: a roman blind like this multi-green one is the perfect way to spice up a kid's bedroom while not committing to painting a whole wall. 

A true stand out.

Passive in Park Slope, Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Passive in Park Slope

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

And last but not least: the exterior. Again, we see the wooden motif and the glass panels working together, making this apartment stand out from it's neighbors, and stand out in our memory. 

This really is an unforgettable home! (For another one, take a look at this one.)

The votes are in: home inspiration from Oscar nominated film La La Land
Does this hybrid style work for you? Tell us what you think about it below. 

