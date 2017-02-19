How to mix and match different home decor styles

After being asked to completely refurbish a Brownstone apartment in Park Slope, the lead architect at SARAH JEFFERYS DESIGN was inspired by the homeowners' diverse cultural backgrounds to come up with a unique and vibrant interior.

With the couple hailing from both Denmark and India, mixing and matching the aesthetics of each country wouldn't be an easy task. But thanks to some innovative decorating and visionary design, the creative team managed to have them complement each other. Taking the vibrant colors India is known for and mixing it with the refined sense of style and wooden paneling that is commonly seen in Danish design, this remodeled home is new and compelling.

We are excited to show you around this four story apartment today. It is colorful, impressive, full of personality, and ready to welcome you in.