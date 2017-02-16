The key to building the ultimate sunroom

Sunrooms. Probably most of us would love to add one onto our homes, and the good news is that that dream just got a whole lot more achievable.

Window specialists company SUNFLEX ALUMINIUMSYSTEME GMBH have not only perfected the ideal window, but have also made them foldable, slidable and completely removable, meaning they are the essential material to use when building that extension onto your house.

If you like the sound of being able to push architectural boundaries or break down the barrier between interiors and exteriors, and increase your free space, then read on. Today we are taking a closer look at how this innovative German company are developing the idea of glass windows, and how perfectly suited they are for sunrooms.