The key to building the ultimate sunroom

Sunrooms. Probably most of us would love to add one onto our homes, and the good news is that that dream just got a whole lot more achievable.
Window specialists company SUNFLEX ALUMINIUMSYSTEME GMBH have not only perfected the ideal window, but have also made them foldable, slidable and completely removable, meaning they are the essential material to use when building that extension onto your house.
If you like the sound of being able to push architectural boundaries or break down the barrier between interiors and exteriors, and increase your free space, then read on. Today we are taking a closer look at how this innovative German company are developing the idea of glass windows, and how perfectly suited they are for sunrooms.
Even though the walls of this sunroom are completely transparent, thanks to the durable aluminium casing and airtight glass panels, inside is a quiet and relaxing refuge, perfect to spend the afternoon relaxing in the warmth that has accumulated during the daytime.
Because every wall can be an entrance, you don't need much to add an entirely new room onto your property—if you have a backyard or a garden, then you have just the spot to build a glass room like this one (you don't need to change any walls or doors on your existing structure).
Here you can see the real magic of the sunroom. Fitted into the steel casing, the glass windows, or actually now—doors, can be easily slid open, turning this comfortable and insulated room into a fully exposed patio space.
The roof, also built from glass means that this room allows as much sun, light and warmth in as possible. It's up to you if you want to add extra blinds or decorations, but just having the shell is more than enough for us!
But when you do build one of these for yourself, do bear in mind the furniture you place inside, should ideally be weatherproof and durable (and of course stylish). You don't want to have to think about the elements or having to quickly close up the room because of a few showers!
Once again, it's up to you how you want to customize your sunroom, but we suggest leaving the walls and windows unadorned is best—why spoil the gorgeous view when you don't have to?!
