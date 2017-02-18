Before & after: abandoned courtyard turns into a warm outdoor space

All of us love a pleasing outdoor space that offers a decent sanctum for socializing or simply lazing outside the 4 walls, and soothing views as we look out of the window. But if the window is facing a rubbish dump, you will not be very eager to soak in the outside vista. Today’s homify story is an account of a forsaken & neglected courtyard that was resurrected from its disused format & given a striking transformation into a contemporary chic space.

Accomplished by Garden & Landscape Supplies professionals HANNAH COLLINS GARDEN DESIGN, this wonderful remodeling job has imparted a new lease of life & oodles of modern style to this courtyard to make it an engaging outdoor space for lounging & entertaining guests. Sounds interesting? Have a look!