Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

26 kitchens to copy!

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Getting your kitchen right is crucial in the bid for a truly stylish and usable home, but how do you know what aesthetic you want? What if your available space is challenging? Well, professional kitchen planners are adept at making the most of even small and awkward kitchen areas, but you need to have a rough idea of the look that you want to embrace before you hire one, so we thought we'd help out, by showing you a whopping 26 kitchens today! Each of these projects is notable for either a daring use of color, fantastic maximization of space, or inclusion of innovative storage solutions, so we know you'll get some top inspiration here. Let's waste no more time talking, so you can start really planning your spectacular new kitchen!

1. Just a meter and a half long.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. A mosaic masterpiece.

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern Kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

3. Compact but vibrant.

Apartamento compacto , Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern Kitchen Glass Blue
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

4. Creative color use.

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern Kitchen
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

5. Minimalist and simple.

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern Kitchen Quartz Beige
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

6. With plenty of storage space.

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern Terrace MDF Black
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Retro style!

Cozinha, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

8. Eclectic tile accents.

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

9. With an integrated counter.

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

10. Tradition and modernity together.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. With wood as the main material.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Narrow but long!

casa dei colori, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Kitchen
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

13. With a freestanding fridge.

Home Staging vivienda Pirineo, Noelia Villalba Interiorista Noelia Villalba Interiorista Kitchen
Noelia Villalba Interiorista

Noelia Villalba Interiorista
Noelia Villalba Interiorista
Noelia Villalba Interiorista

14. White and wood together.

Piso en Sarrià, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura Kitchen
dom arquitectura

dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

15. A monochrome extravaganza!

Reforma integral en calle Rosselló de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
Grupo Inventia

Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia

16. Sociably laid out.

Apartamento DT, Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Modern Kitchen
Amanda Carvalho—arquitetura e interiores

Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores
Amanda Carvalho—arquitetura e interiores
Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores

17. Rustic and modern aesthetics combined.

VÃO DESIGN, MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores Modern Kitchen
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores

MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores

18. With a small island.

UMA CASA COM PERSONALIDADE !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Kitchen
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES

19. Gray—the color of the season!

Equilibrio de cores , Bethina Wulff Bethina Wulff Modern Kitchen
Bethina Wulff

Bethina Wulff
Bethina Wulff
Bethina Wulff

20. Filled with LED lighting.

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern Kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

21. Highlighted with vibrant red.

Dentro e Fora, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

22. With matching floors and walls.

Depa // Studio , DOSA STUDIO DOSA STUDIO Modern Kitchen Wood White
DOSA STUDIO

DOSA STUDIO
DOSA STUDIO
DOSA STUDIO

23. Stone for texture!

Reforma de apartamento en el Barrio Estadio, ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño Modern Kitchen
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

24. With industrial concrete counters.

Increíbles Propuestas de Cocinas, Nomada Design Studio Nomada Design Studio Kitchen
Nomada Design Studio

Nomada Design Studio
Nomada Design Studio
Nomada Design Studio

25. Accented with patterned tiles.

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

26. Wood, with a modern twist.

Rationalism in Japanese​, Yurii Hrytsenko Yurii Hrytsenko Kitchen
Yurii Hrytsenko

Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko

For more kitchen ideas, take a look at this article: 12 kitchen mistakes we all make, but should avoid.

A home that shows you how to marry the outside with the inside
Which of these examples tempted you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks