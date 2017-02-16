26 kitchens to copy!

Getting your kitchen right is crucial in the bid for a truly stylish and usable home, but how do you know what aesthetic you want? What if your available space is challenging? Well, professional kitchen planners are adept at making the most of even small and awkward kitchen areas, but you need to have a rough idea of the look that you want to embrace before you hire one, so we thought we'd help out, by showing you a whopping 26 kitchens today! Each of these projects is notable for either a daring use of color, fantastic maximization of space, or inclusion of innovative storage solutions, so we know you'll get some top inspiration here. Let's waste no more time talking, so you can start really planning your spectacular new kitchen!