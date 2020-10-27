7 ways to ventilate spaces without windows

Not every room can be blessed with a window, particularly in small homes, but getting the right amount of ventilation is key to preventing damaging mildew and unhealthy bacteria spores from taking hold in your home. Ask any heating and ventilation expert and they'll tell you that the cause isn't hopeless, as there are a host of fantastic ways to ensure effective ventilation, if you are willing to commit a little time to installing them! Don't think that ventilation is something you can put on hold, as one cold spell could be enough to see your home getting seriously damp and uninhabitable, so come with us now and get ideas how to ventilate a room without windows!
A small kitchen that doesn't have a window should always have a large extractor fan, so as to capture and distribute steam and moisture that builds up while you cook. Don't wait until your ceiling paint starts peeling to tackle this issue, it really isn't worth the hassle!
Air conditioning isn't just handy for cooling you down when the heat is one, it actually circulates healthy air and offers effective ventilation too. In a windowless bedroom, you'll be glad of this airy option, otherwise your gorgeous boudoir might get a little claustrophobic and mildew-prone!
Plants can be so much more than just pretty home accessories! Choose the right varieties and you'll experience instantly purified and better ventilated air! We know it sounds insane, but believe us, plants are a fantastic resource for the health of you and your home in the absence of window ventilation!
If you want to guarantee the effective flow of fresh air around your home, you might need to consider scaling back your furniture a little bit! It makes sense that the more clutter you have, the less air can flow, but stick to the basics and you'll feel the difference immediately.
Here's a little cheat for you! If you really can't get a lot of air flowing around your home and you're tackling the damp potential with a dehumidifier, or something similar, you need to think about how you can inject some pleasing smells, to give the impression of increased air flow and we think that candles are the way to go! Available in a range of wonderful fresh scents, such as clean linen, they will make your home smell so clean and airy!
Here's a more structural tip for you! If you want to maintain decent airflow around your home, you need to consider using materials that actively help air to move around. Porous items, such as bricks are a good idea and don't forget that special air bricks can be a real savior too!
Speaking of air bricks, in tiny water closets, an air brick in the wall, high up, will offer fantastic ventilation! It's vital to think about these tiny rooms, as there is often no space for a radiator, which would normally maintain a healthy air temperature, so we have to turn to traditional methods!
In a kitchen without windows, if one of the walls allows creating a vent to the exterior, then installing a fan or ducting that connects to the extractor above the stove is the best option. If this is not a possibility, then, you need to learn how to work with what you have. One option is to fix a ceiling fan and leave the kitchen door open to allow it to flush the air out to the adjoining room, where you can open a window to improve the air circulation. You can also consider placing a few air-purifying plants in the kitchen to clean the air.
It’s essential to improve the air quality in a basement, but it can prove to be challenging when you don’t have a window. Installing an exhaust that flushes the air out through the ceiling or a vent in the wall is one option. Alternatively, you should invest in an air purifier. Get an expert recommendation for the type or capacity of the air purifier based on the area of the basement.