The total renovation that will blow you away!

Taking a crumbling traditional terraced villa and bringing it back from the brink of collapse might not sound like everyone's idea of fun, but when you see the results of this spectacular renovation project, we think you might be a little tempted to look for a similarly run-down doer-upper to get stuck into! With a talented and visionary architect in place to oversee the total interior gutting, there was no doubt at all that this would become a beautiful home, but the extent to which high-end finishes and contemporary motifs have been used is staggering, so let's waste no more time talking, when we should be looking!
We actually don't think this is an unattractive home, but it is more than a little shabby! The traditional styling is charming, if a little busy, but the bare bones of this facade really are quite promising and charming.
Ok, now this is a lovely facade! Prettier ironwork railings, reconditioned windows and doors and a beautiful mint green paint job has totally transformed the look and feel of this home. We wonder if the interior will match this pastel perfection?
This is not what we'd call a welcoming entrance hallway! Barely a complete space, there is just nothing to make this a viable reception area. Even the heritage beams are getting lost here!
AMAZING! Did you ever, even for one second, think that the entrance could look anything like this? Finished with a sleek floor, heritage wood everywhere, marble stairs and task lighting that is illuminating every nuance perfectly, this is so much more than a hallway; it's an inspiration!
Ah. So when we said that this home was totally gutted, we really weren't exaggerating! With the rear of the house totally demolished, at least there is better scope for creating exactly what the client wanted, but this does look a little daunting! Those acrow props look very skinny too. Are they really holding up the ceiling?
We need to take a moment to fully appreciate this space. The bold black walls make for such a devilishly daring interior scheme, while an intricate parquet floor maintains the high-level finishes that we are already coming to expect from this project! A luxurious living room leads to a dining space and finally, a glass-encased kitchen, which frankly, we need to take a closer look at! The whole look, feel and layout here is incredible. We really are a little speechless!
It's official; we've never seen a kitchen quite like this one before! Divided from the main living space with glass walls, the stark industrial and contemporary styling in here is utterly enthralling. Long, sleek and glossy surfaces really make the most of all the light in place. Wow!
Wow. We may not have a before shot of this bedroom, but we feel confident in presuming that it looked nothing like this! A large space, there is actually an open-plan layout in operation here, with an en suite mounted on the back of the headboard! We really love the bold central position of the bed and all that dark wood flooring is so opulent. Gorgeous!
We told you there was a bathroom back here and what an unusual look it is! Everything about this home has been designed to offer luxury and comfort for two people, and this double sink vanity unit is a fabulous continuation of that! The black tiles here are just spectacular.
We love it when homes make use of transitional spaces, so as you climb the stairs to find the more private rooms, it's a delight to see this landing office area! Modern, luxurious and totally geared towards productivity, we are going to declare that this home has literally everything you could ever need. There is one more surprise though…
Wow. We had no idea that the external spaces were modified too, but this garden has been totally overhauled and modernized and by adding a pool, there is absolutely nothing missing from this inspirational home! The terrace is perfect for parties, but really, could you ever bring yourself to actually leave the house?
