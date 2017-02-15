12 ideas will make your entrance the best!

Do you congratulate yourself on your fabulous taste and exemplar execution every time you walk through your front door? If the answer is no, then you definitely need to read this article and discover some new, exciting ways to make your entrance hallway exponentially more special! You don't need to be an interior designer to know that these ideas are fantastic and better still, they are easy to implement, so a little hard work this weekend and you could be enjoying a stunning entrance that leaves a lasting impression on guests! Let's take a look and see how easy it could be!
Everybody needs to take a seat while they put their shoes on by the front door, so not only is a chair a practical idea, it's also a stylish one, if you choose something eye-catching and funky! This red example looks so fun and lifts the whole simple scheme.
Plants in a hallway always look tremendous and help to add such a natural glamor and style! Large varieties, such as palms, are ideal and will perk up even the most neutral of decorating schemes. They help to hide grubby walls in high-traffic areas too!
If you have a thing for color, your hallway is a perfect place to experiment with it! What could be nicer than a vibrant jewel tone enveloping you as soon as you walk through the front door? We can't think of anything! The only question is, which color will you choose?
Stop collecting art and start displaying it! Hallways are untapped real estate, when it comes to creating an engaging and unusual gallery wall installation! Task lighting will really make your collection pop too, but make sure your frames are all mounted at eye-level, for a proper gallery feel.
In a large hallway, you need to accessorize proportionally, meaning over sized mirrors, large planters and even big dressers for storage. You'll create a fabulously finished hallway, that won't feel too cluttered or overrun with small, fiddly details.
If you prefer to keep your home more neutral, you can still have a standout hallway, if you choose to install a statement floor, instead of focusing on the walls. Perfectly installed tiles are ideal and maintain a wonderfully smooth and understated aesthetic.
If you're blown away by the variety of statement wallpaper available now, you should definitely consider papering a feature wall in your entrance hall. You'll probably only need one roll, but the impact will be incredible!
Coats, bags and shoes all naturally migrate to hallways, as that's where you need them before you leave the house, but rather than tripping over them and putting up with a cluttered space, install some storage furniture and house them more efficiently. Choose the right cupboard and it will add to your hallway's aesthetic too!
You only get one opportunity to make a first impression on people, so you need your entrance hall to be an effective and realistic representation of who you are and what your interests are. Add in some display units and get your treasured items on show and you'll find they open up a dialogue straight away.
If you don't have the confidence to keep plants in your home, make life easy for yourself and simply add a bouquet of flowers to your weekly grocery shop. You'll get all the benefits of some fresh greenery, without any of the chore of ongoing care for plants and the divine smell that will hit you as you walk in will be amazing!
You'll always struggle to make your hallway really special, if you have a rubbish front door, so we suggest looking to see if yours could use a refresh or even replacing! A cool trend right now is painted reverse sides of front doors, to inject a little color into hallways, so that could be a great option for you!
Our final tip for a beautiful entrance hall is to include some natural wood. Gorgeously organic, warm and inviting, we don't think any other material quite brings a scheme together like wood and it can be used in modern or traditional spaces to great effect!
