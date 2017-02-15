A radical home transformation to inspire you!

If you've ever wondered if there are homes out there that time forgot, then wonder no more, as today's project is proof incarnate that there are indeed neglected spaces wallowing in their own lack of style. Honestly, you'll be shocked at how hideous this home was before it was entrusted to a fabulous interior designer to transform and to say that they worked a miracle would be an absolute understatement! Grubby, outdated spaces have been modernized and injected with a fresh and timeless style and we just know that if you are facing a renovation project of your own, this will be all the motivation you need to get stuck in! Let's take a look!