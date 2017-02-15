Your browser is out-of-date.

A radical home transformation to inspire you!

A Casa do Arco, Alma Braguesa Furniture Alma Braguesa Furniture BathroomBathtubs & showers
If you've ever wondered if there are homes out there that time forgot, then wonder no more, as today's project is proof incarnate that there are indeed neglected spaces wallowing in their own lack of style. Honestly, you'll be shocked at how hideous this home was before it was entrusted to a fabulous interior designer to transform and to say that they worked a miracle would be an absolute understatement! Grubby, outdated spaces have been modernized and injected with a fresh and timeless style and we just know that if you are facing a renovation project of your own, this will be all the motivation you need to get stuck in! Let's take a look!

Before: kitchen disaster!

Clearly not a large kitchen, the overbearing orange wood simply washes out any natural light and while the small breakfast bar probably seemed like a good idea at the time, it has cut the whole area in half and made it feel so enclosed! What a nightmare! Oh, and don't think that we didn't notice the terrible wall tiles either!

After: open-plan amazingness.

WOW. The new flooring throughout here has created a perfect platform for fabulous finishes everywhere else and the kitchen has certainly leapt on that opportunity! Removing the bra has made the corner installation feel far larger and with no top cupboards in place, there is so much more light flowing! We can't believe this is the same spot!

Before: the absolute worst!

Good grief! How could anyone have ever thought that this is a bathroom design that would stand the test of time. Never mind the fact that it is busy and small, the pink suite items and general grubbiness are simply appalling! You'd leave the room dirtier than when you went in!

After: one of the best!

Ahh, now this is FAR more like it! Opting for a shower, rather than a bath, has instantly modernized the room and thanks to an all-white scheme, with just a little purple mosaic tile accent, the whole space feels bigger, fresher and more hygienic!  We need a closer look at the sink here too!

Incredible! We knew that this was going to be a cool sink, but we didn't realise it would look this good! A gorgeous glass design, it adds such a nuance of designer flair to even a perfunctory room and the floating storage really maximizes the floor space too. 

Before: down and out.

Urgh! If you told us that this is a living room, we'd call you a liar! Dark, boring, outdated and dirty, we can't imagine this area looking anything other than severely disappointing. That's why we aren't interior designers, we guess! Even the window here is depressing us a little!

After: modern masterpiece.

It's shocking how much this space has changed! Fresh white walls meet delicate blinds that hide the window, the improved floor is amazing and the furniture choices are inspired. Part of the open plan living/dining/kitchen space, this really is a cozy, comfortable and pretty area. Wall-mounting the television was the only sensible option too, to prevent all the space being swallowed up by furniture. Let's take a quick look around at some of the extra touches that have made this room so special!

More living room details.

Before: the stuff of nightmares.

If you thought the living room used to be bad, just look at what an uninspiring bedroom we have here! What is is with all the terrible flooring choices that simply make the spaces here seem cold and drab? The dark wood accents are a little overkill as well!

After: sweet dreams guaranteed.

Now this is a bedroom that we wouldn't mind curling up in! Bright, feminine and chic, the simple design has made for a far more modern and calm space and thank goodness there is a deep-pile rug too! The key to a beautiful bedroom is soft, neutral touches that inspire instant relaxation and this room has captured that vibe perfectly. 

More bedroom details.

Before: an auspicious entrance.

Oh no! the glossy floor tiles, over the top door design and dark lighting here have all contributed to every cold and uninviting entrance hall, don't you think? Not only that, the masses of doors just make the space look busy and cluttered too! What an absolute nightmare!

After: so welcoming.

A simpler scheme certainly is working to make for a brighter and more enticing home entrance! Removing unnecessary doors was a stroke of genius that lead to a more contemporary and clear space and wooden flooring has added much more warmth! You'd actually WANT to come home to this!

Extra touches!

Making the most of a new hallway alcove, a little statement wallpaper and some pretty vases help to amplify the newly modern vibe. It's shocking how much delicate touches like this can support a contemporary scheme!

For more home transformation inspiration, take a look at this article: Before and after: from terrible to a beautiful flat!

Do you think you could take on a renovation like this?

