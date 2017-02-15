Embracing neutrality in your bedroom: 7 examples

While it could be easy to get taken over by the temptation to make your bedroom a romantic and fancy space, bear with us for a few minutes, while we tell you why neutral decor is a much better choice! If you think about it, you'll know that a neutral bedroom makes perfect sense, but we're going to tell you why anyway.
Interior designers know that a pared back, unfussy and comfortable bedroom can be the key to a great night's sleep, so while bright colors and fancy textiles look great, they can prove to be a little too engaging, resulting in your staying awake longer than you should! If you're worried that a neutral scheme has to mean a boring one, take a look at these amazing pictures that we've found and see just how gorgeous a neutral bedroom can be. We think you'll be ready to give up the vibrant colors, once you've read this article!
The key to creating a neutral bedroom is to keep the main bodies of color nice and pale, fresh and easy to combine with others, but that doesn't mean that you can't have any accents at all! Here, a soft white and gray scheme is being wonderfully complemented by a pretty teal and it actually emphasizes the neutrality of the main scheme!
If you are fortunate enough to have a home that is filled with fabulous period features, it will lead be easy to enjoy a neutral, but not boring bedroom! Make a fabulous feature the main event, such as a pillar, as we can see here, and even a plain white room will look funky and cool, while being undeniably pared back and neutral.
Say the words neutral bedroom and we know you're thinking of an unexciting, sterile white box, but that''s absolutely NOT what neutrals are about! Choose a color scheme and explore the facets of your hues through different patterns, materials and embellishments, for a simple, unfussy, yet stylish neutral bedroom. The gray plaid elements here have lifted the whole room, but maintained the monochrome color scheme!
The natural world is the best source of neutral inspiration, and we think that you'll love the earthy wood tones that are working wonderfully here! With the wooden floor creating a base shade, there was no option but to opt for warm coffee and cream tones that blend perfectly to create a cozy, snugly space.
Neutral decor doesn't have to mean an adherence to a minimalist aesthetic, but it certainly won't hurt! If you can't face the idea of totally stripping back your bedroom to necessary items only, try to look for simple and unfussy accessories that will offer functionality rather than fancy finishes. These bedside lights are a perfect example of what we mean!
Do you know what can turn a neutral bedroom into a super stylish and covetable space? The right lighting! You'll need effective main lights, as much natural sunlight as possible and some bedside lamps, for a softer ambiance, but be sure to choose simple designs and the right bulbs. The last thing you want is to ruin a cozy aesthetic with daylight imitation bedside bulbs!
A neutral bedroom can many things, but disjointed and badly laid out isn't one of them! Think about the way you've selected your chosen color palette, with simplicity, timelessness and calm in mind and arrange your furniture with the same principles in mind. Symmetrical layouts work fantastically well in a neutral space and can help to highlight any sweet accent colors, if you have contrasting pillows, for example.
