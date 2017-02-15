Embracing neutrality in your bedroom: 7 examples

While it could be easy to get taken over by the temptation to make your bedroom a romantic and fancy space, bear with us for a few minutes, while we tell you why neutral decor is a much better choice! If you think about it, you'll know that a neutral bedroom makes perfect sense, but we're going to tell you why anyway.

Interior designers know that a pared back, unfussy and comfortable bedroom can be the key to a great night's sleep, so while bright colors and fancy textiles look great, they can prove to be a little too engaging, resulting in your staying awake longer than you should! If you're worried that a neutral scheme has to mean a boring one, take a look at these amazing pictures that we've found and see just how gorgeous a neutral bedroom can be. We think you'll be ready to give up the vibrant colors, once you've read this article!