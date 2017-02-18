Your browser is out-of-date.

A stylish renovation

As we were wandering along the by-lanes of Brooklyn, New York, we could not help but stay fixated with this eye-catching, trendy, and duplex residence. This contemporary building speaks a tale of expert designers – creators who can weave magic with their hands on even an old-fashioned, dull house.  The stylish remodeling and renovation of this home is a gift from the expert architects at Atelier036. With an investment of $400,000 and a dollop of creativity, the team played with materials, colors, and designs to arrive at this simple yet chic, comfy, and contemporary dwelling. Come; join us in this wonderful tour!

Simple and trendy dining.

The dining area looks simple, functional, and elegant with its modern white walls and sleek white-topped dining table. Teamed with black chairs, the dining set adds a stylish monochromatic element, while wood-usage warms up the entire ambiance. Lifting the style quotient is the innovative use of wood on the ceiling – a decorative element that makes the light fixture looks like modern art! The classy, slatted window is another highlight of the area – we simply love the creativity of the design!

​​​Wooden minimalism in the living room.

The sleek wooden furniture in the living area is a fine example of minimalist beauty in a comfortable rustic style. The wooden floor and rustic rug complement the furniture perfectly and we can easily visualize enjoying a relaxing time in front of the television in this cozy environment!

​A bright and modern kitchen.

We love the functional yet stylish appearance of the kitchen! The white walls, sleek minimalist furniture, trendy lights and fittings showcase a contemporary decor while the wooden floor warms the area—adding a welcoming and friendly note to the bright surroundings. The gleaming look of the appliances adds a trendy grey tone to the decor.

The uber-stylish bathroom!

What a gorgeous bathroom! The white and grey color palette is ideal for a cool and elegant look. The modern, sleek sanitary-ware adds a stylish touch, while the shower cubicle is the highlight of the area! The unique-textured look of the wall, the glass panels, and the snazzy fittings of the shower cubicle combine seamlessly and lift the decor to the next level of style!

​Tasteful elements.

Another look at the slatted window shows us how beautifully and ingeniously it has been designed. An innovative placement of horizontal panels has converted a regular window into a beautiful feature of the house! What a classy way of blending simplicity with style!

The architects at Atelier036 have remodeled this outdated house with intelligence and creativity, giving it a contemporary, minimalist, yet very stylish appearance. The simplicity of the decor combines harmoniously with elegant materials and creative designs to create a snug and fashionable residence that is a pleasure to live in!

Here are some more ideas that might interest you - A modern home in a rustic setting!

Proof that wood and white always look right!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

