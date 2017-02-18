A stylish renovation

Another look at the slatted window shows us how beautifully and ingeniously it has been designed. An innovative placement of horizontal panels has converted a regular window into a beautiful feature of the house! What a classy way of blending simplicity with style!

The architects at Atelier036 have remodeled this outdated house with intelligence and creativity, giving it a contemporary, minimalist, yet very stylish appearance. The simplicity of the decor combines harmoniously with elegant materials and creative designs to create a snug and fashionable residence that is a pleasure to live in!

