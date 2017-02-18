A stylish renovation

As we were wandering along the by-lanes of Brooklyn, New York, we could not help but stay fixated with this eye-catching, trendy, and duplex residence. This contemporary building speaks a tale of expert designers – creators who can weave magic with their hands on even an old-fashioned, dull house. The stylish remodeling and renovation of this home is a gift from the expert architects at Atelier036. With an investment of $400,000 and a dollop of creativity, the team played with materials, colors, and designs to arrive at this simple yet chic, comfy, and contemporary dwelling. Come; join us in this wonderful tour!
The dining area looks simple, functional, and elegant with its modern white walls and sleek white-topped dining table. Teamed with black chairs, the dining set adds a stylish monochromatic element, while wood-usage warms up the entire ambiance. Lifting the style quotient is the innovative use of wood on the ceiling – a decorative element that makes the light fixture looks like modern art! The classy, slatted window is another highlight of the area – we simply love the creativity of the design!
The sleek wooden furniture in the living area is a fine example of minimalist beauty in a comfortable rustic style. The wooden floor and rustic rug complement the furniture perfectly and we can easily visualize enjoying a relaxing time in front of the television in this cozy environment!
We love the functional yet stylish appearance of the kitchen! The white walls, sleek minimalist furniture, trendy lights and fittings showcase a contemporary decor while the wooden floor warms the area—adding a welcoming and friendly note to the bright surroundings. The gleaming look of the appliances adds a trendy grey tone to the decor.
What a gorgeous bathroom! The white and grey color palette is ideal for a cool and elegant look. The modern, sleek sanitary-ware adds a stylish touch, while the shower cubicle is the highlight of the area! The unique-textured look of the wall, the glass panels, and the snazzy fittings of the shower cubicle combine seamlessly and lift the decor to the next level of style!
Another look at the slatted window shows us how beautifully and ingeniously it has been designed. An innovative placement of horizontal panels has converted a regular window into a beautiful feature of the house! What a classy way of blending simplicity with style!
The architects at Atelier036 have remodeled this outdated house with intelligence and creativity, giving it a contemporary, minimalist, yet very stylish appearance. The simplicity of the decor combines harmoniously with elegant materials and creative designs to create a snug and fashionable residence that is a pleasure to live in!
