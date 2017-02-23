Soothing, elegant and practical – this home is a stunner!

Do you wish to live in a beautiful, cozy and convenient home one day? Then today’s tour will surely inspire you. Rendered by the interior architects at Design Studio Alena Chekalin, this residence is a tasteful mix of soothing and neutral colors, warm wooden accents and modern, space-saving storage solutions. Different functional areas connect with each other in such a way that the house looks open yet privacy is maintained. Sleek and trendy furniture along with unique decor accents and luxurious textures make living here a dream come true.