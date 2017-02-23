Soothing, elegant and practical – this home is a stunner!

Do you wish to live in a beautiful, cozy and convenient home one day? Then today’s tour will surely inspire you. Rendered by the interior architects at Design Studio Alena Chekalin, this residence is a tasteful mix of soothing and neutral colors, warm wooden accents and modern, space-saving storage solutions. Different functional areas connect with each other in such a way that the house looks open yet privacy is maintained. Sleek and trendy furniture along with unique decor accents and luxurious textures make living here a dream come true.
Soothing tones of brown, gray and white make this living area inviting and comforting. A trendy L-shaped sofa, a geometrically-inspired carpet, the artistic tree wall art and fashionable pendant lamps make the atmosphere very pleasing. A large glass window brings in sunlight to ensure cheeriness.
The wall opposite the sofa is clad in wood and holds a sleek entertainment unit, while the cozy round dining table is surrounded by modish leather chairs. We also love how elegant gray sliding doors separate or merge the living space with the entryway as the need arises.
A neat doorway connect the living space with the simple but fabulous home bar, thereby making the interiors look airy and expansive. The sleek table, fashionable highchairs, beautiful chrome lamps and the very modern wooden cabinet with a tall slotted niche for wine bottles pull the look together here.
White and wood combine to make this open kitchen look classy and timeless. Sleek and smooth cabinets take care of storage needs, while neat railway tiles on the backsplash look charming.
No nook or cranny of this home has been wasted, and this corner is the proof of that. A tall inbuilt shelf offers tons of storage room, and a stylish armchair has been accommodated too for comfortable seating while organizing things.
The spacious study or home office combines browns, whites and creams for a delightfully invigorating look. The unique false ceiling features the world map, while a large vintage wall clock and black and white artworks add personality to this room. A sleek desk and trendy chair suit your needs when you are working, while the plush sofa is ideal for relaxing in between.
From here, you can see how the wooden work desk extends vertically to serve as an open shelving unit. The wall opposite the desk has been cleverly utilized too, to house a large wall unit equipped with shelves in different sizes.
A very sophisticated shade of pink has paired with cream and white to make this bedroom inviting and stunning. A large bed and cozy textiles promise peace and relaxation, while the white closets on either side cater to storage needs. The decorative panel behind the headboard is a fantastic touch.
We love how the dressing nook in this bedroom is slightly partitioned by a thick wall with a narrow but tall inbuilt shelf. It holds decorative items for aesthetic appeal. An ornate wall panel appears behind the mirror here, adding elegance to the space.
Soft shades of grey and sleek white sanitary wares are the highlights of this convenient bathroom. A sleek strip of patterned tiles behind the WC and a steel towel rack add to the attraction.
A large and trendy white tub positioned against a wall clad in decorative tiles promises oodles of bathing bliss. Modern fixtures and a neat glass panel complete the look here.
Here’s another story - A cozy family home to copy!