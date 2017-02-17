6 practical bathroom styling tips

While your bathroom needs to have a decorative edge, a functional quality is also a feature that many of us unintentionally ignore. This leads to rushed and hurried mornings where access to various kinds of tasks become a pain. But what happens when the bathroom is merely a functional space with little place for style? That does not work well either because this is the space where one should be able to luxuriously unwind! So join us as we quickly list six practical tips for a stylish and functional bathroom
You can create attractive optical effects that will have your senses heightened within this space. Even if you have a small bathroom, you can take a cue from designers like the team at Carbone Fernandez Architecture to create illusions like the aquarium-styled wall as well as the glistening checkerboard-styled panels. Create frames with patterns and make an interesting statement in this space.
Inject some warmth into your bathroom with the use of neutral hued yet solid elements including stone and wood. You can also bring in woven materials like baskets and other such items so that your bathroom becomes a homely and cosy space, where size does not matter—but the vibe is just right!
Bring in a hint of the romantic with delicate curtains done up in layers. These kind of fixtures are perfect to create a look, which will lull you into an aura of luxury and utter relaxation. This curtain can be used for the bathtub and shower stall as well to make for a soothing statement.
Keep a row of open shelves to easily store and retrieve your various essentials and belongings. This will also make your work in the bathroom much faster and more efficient. Cut down your time in half and bring in some style at the same time. Take a cue from the designers here and install shelves that have a contrast color in a neutral setting for that wow effect!
Many a times, we install a boring and functional piece of sink where we can wash our hands, brush our teeth and basically take a look at our reflection. Many of us end up ignoring the sink. Yet, there is much you can do with this piece. First up, you will need to decide on the correct height before you go in for the right shape, size and material. Then, combine the piece with the right mirror and lighting to boot! Try and install a backsplash as well so that maintaining this area becomes easy.
If there are essentials and other belongings that you would rather not display, then create plenty of storage options where you can stow the same away. This kind of a bureau does the job perfectly even as it acts as the perch for your sink.
