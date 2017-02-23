A super stylish loft apartment in New York

Since property prices in New York are usually always on the higher side, there is an increasing tendency among homeowners to renovate old houses or lofts instead of investing in a new one. One such loft is this one on Grand Street, which was previously gloomy, shabby and cramped. But thanks to the architects at Labo Design Studio, the loft has now been transformed into a bright, airy and spacious place with an open plan layout. The basic color palette is monochromatic so that the original industrial ambiance of the place stays intact. Blackened steel has also been used generously for different furniture pieces to enhance the loft-like feel in this apartment. So get ready to be wowed with creativity.
A row of large windows floods the living area with oodles of sunlight, making it seem bright, spacious and refreshing. The black leather sofa, beige ottoman and a stylish armchair with footstool complement the walls and floor nicely. A large vibrant carpet and a couple of turquoise fancy chairs add spice and life though.
At the other end of the living space is a sleek and long wall-mounted book shelf crafted from blackened steel. It supports a few artworks and knickknacks as well, while a chair with teal upholstery has been placed nearby for you to sit as you explore the books.
To avoid the interior from feeling cramped, the living space has been smartly merged with the dining and open kitchen. This way, light flows easily throughout the apartment and ensures a bright and cheerful appeal.
The dining arrangement is a unique combination of stylish, colorful chairs and a couple of glass and blackened steel tables. The overall look is simple yet playful. But what impressed us is the elegant kitchen unit which takes up the wall instead of the floor to save space. Blackened steel and glass were combined with dark wood to create these sleek yet extremely fashionable storage cabinets and counter. A light-hued floating wooden shelf accommodates the chimney and holds decorative pieces too.
Massive frosted glass panes set in sleek blackened steel frames separate the master bedroom from the bathroom in this home. It is a fabulous way to define spaces without compromising on privacy, but allowing light to flow from one room to another easily. The bathroom as you can see from here is mostly done up in white and features trendy and sleek sanitary wares.
Whitewashed walls and light-hued wooden flooring make the passages in this apartment appear bright and airy. Modern focused lights on the ceiling and informal partitions with drapes add to the cozy feel too.
