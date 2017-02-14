5 amazing lovely homes!

Dutch homes are some of the most imaginative, eye-catching and stylish around and as it's Valentine's day, we thought we should show you some that we are totally in love with! If you are thinking about commissioning an architect to create your dream home for you, but you've never heard of, much less seen, Dutch houses, then hold fire, as you NEED to experience the joyful and gorgeous aesthetics that they offer. We're only going to show you the outside of these homes, but rest assured that the beautiful design doesn't stop when you walk through the door, as fabulous kitchens and luxurious living spaces come as standard! Let's take a look!
If you've never seen Dutch houses before, we though we should start you off with something a little more traditional and we get the feeling you won't be unimpressed by this stunner! Pale brick meets white render and a cacophony of huge windows so naturally and then, to top it all off, an amazing thatched roof! It's the roof that is such a staple of Dutch home design and we absolutely love it!
If simple home design is more up your street, then this wonderful rural property could be exactly what you're looking for! Designed to fit in with the surrounding farm buildings, the use of commercial metal cladding is inspired, but no less stylish than standard finishes! The boldness of the black design is incredible and just look at the height of that roof! There must be so much light inside!
With a waterside view, you wouldn't need to go crazy with your home design and this Dutch house has taken simplicity to the max. Smooth surfaces, white render and that iconic pitched roof design are all present, but with no frills or unnecessary fussy detailing. The Dutch have just gotten it so right!
Even though this is a phenomenally large and contemporary Dutch house, we think you'll be able to start seeing the recurring motifs that help you to identify them! Yet again, a pitched roof has been used and a simple rectangular shape is all that's needed to create a luxurious family home. The huge amount of glazing is amazing and really ties the home to the view; something all Dutch houses look to do.
Talk about a dream woodland cabin! This Dutch house could be straight out of a fairytale, as it's so beautiful! Natural wood cladding is what we would expect for the location, the steep roof is present and correct and by having an entire wall of glazing, there's no mistaking the natural connection! Wow! There really is a style of Dutch house for everyone and every location!
