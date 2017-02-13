Liven up your home with pops of green

Do you know why green is such a popular color in home design? It's because it's natural and makes a home feel as though it has a deeper connection to the outside world, which in turn, makes it feel fresher and more uplifting. With that in mind, we can totally understand why so many interior designers are keen to use green in their clients' home and we don't think we'd say no! From kitchens through to bedrooms and even your terrace, every space in your home would do well with a little extra green being introduced, but don't just take our word for it! See for yourself how fabulous green looks and how calming it feels, by taking a look at these amazing homes with green accents!
If you aren't sure about green in terms of feature walls and furniture, start small with some simple houseplants that will give you a little taster of how well green will work in your home. Gradually add more, for a jungle feel and see how you get on. We think this plant looks amazing with all the OSB!
How amazing does this retro table look with a splash of spring green paint on it? A quick and easy way to add in a little natural color to your home, painting old furniture has a fantastic impact on any room and if you choose green, it'll feel so revived!
We all know how fantastic rugs are for injecting some color or pattern into a home, in a non-permanent way, but green rugs might just be some of the most fabulous out there! Adding the look and feel of a luscious lawn underfoot, you can't deny that a green rug will look anything other than incredible in any room of the house!
Green seems to be a relatively overlooked color for bathrooms, but we don't know why, as it's incredible in here! A full feature wall of a bold green leaf print has made extra accessorizing touches so simple, such as mosaic tiles and a pale green floor. The whole feel is eminently calm and muted and even the French Bulldog here seems to agree that it's lovely!
We can't help ourselves; we ADORE this geometric, faceted wallpaper design that makes it look as though a sea of emeralds has washed over the wall! With a very pale spring green background, there is almost a neutral feel going on here, which is the perfect basis for some funky shapes. Wow. The green is such a natural choice!
This splashback has us going crazy! While the kitchen cabinets are fairly traditional and look to be a shaker style, adding in a punchy and modern splashback has made the whole space seem a lot more fun, stylish and cool! The green really works with the cream cabinets and adds just enough depth of color to look great, but not over the top! We bet you'd cook healthier food in here too!
Your terrace is the ideal spot for some green accents, as it's already outside and connected to nature! Why have dark or plain seating, when you can embrace the great outdoors and choose some furniture that is tonally inspired by the surroundings? We feel more summery just looking at these chairs and isn't that the point?
If you've played about with a few green accents and have enjoyed the results, it's time to really commit! This bedroom, with amazing bathtub included, is a perfect example of how well green can work, en mass. Statement green wallpaper, a vivid headboard, towels, bed throws and even a little chair all contribute to the fabulous scheme here and honestly, we don't think it's too much! It simply feels reviving and refreshing!
