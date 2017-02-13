Liven up your home with pops of green

If you've played about with a few green accents and have enjoyed the results, it's time to really commit! This bedroom, with amazing bathtub included, is a perfect example of how well green can work, en mass. Statement green wallpaper, a vivid headboard, towels, bed throws and even a little chair all contribute to the fabulous scheme here and honestly, we don't think it's too much! It simply feels reviving and refreshing!

