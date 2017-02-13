Bathroom details that will make all the difference

Bathrooms don't have to be purely perfunctory, as with a little imagination, they can be as stylish and eye-catching as any other room in your home, but would you know where to begin with meaningful additions and stunning accessories? Bathroom designers make it seem so easy to create a gorgeous and luxurious room, but for us laymen, we need a little inspiration to get us started, so we've compiled a fantastic collection of beautiful bathroom details to show you today. Prepare yourself, as you're going to want to revamp your bathroom, once you've seen these pictures and read about the accessories you can't live without!
Why have a boring off-the-peg white ceramic sink when there are so many cool styles to choose from? A hand-carved stone sink will really lift your space and make it look far more expensive!
Nothing quite says luxury bathroom like a freestanding tub, but we don't mean an old fashioned one, with claw feet! Opt for a sleek and modern style, with taps mounted at one end and you'll really see a style injection!
Gone are the days when wallpaper and bathrooms couldn't mix, as there are a host of waterproof varieties available to buy now! Choose an opulent color, finish and funky pattern to really make more of your space.
Woo-effect tiles are big news in terms of bathroom design, as you get the organic, warm look that you want, with none of the worries about warping! This bold yellow design is so zingy and different!
Every bathroom needs a mirror, but choosing the right one can be a task in itself. Go for something proportional and in the same style as the rest of the room and make more of a feature of it, by mounting it in a wall niche!
If you have a window in your bathroom, make more of it! Letting natural light flow into the room will make it look and feel so much fresher and brighter, so always open your window dressings when the space isn't in use!
We LOVE this tip! To make your bathroom really sing, you simply have to consider some unusual and expensive hardware. Bronze or gold taps are so popular right now and they look incredible! Such an easy way to pep up a boring suite!
Whether your bathroom is big or small, you need enough storage to account for all of your needs, but don't just plump for boring shelves, if you like something a little fancier. Look for vintage trolleys and tables to upcycle and bring back to life, as they'll add so much character.
Modern bathrooms often seem to cater to the needs of more than one person at a time and we are really enjoying the results. Dual sinks and mirrors not only look great, they make the space so much easier to use too!
It's no secret that the right lighting can really make a room and in a bathroom, that's definitely the case. How about pretty wall lamps next to your vanity unit, or a chandelier above the bath? The only limit is your imagination!
It's not all about luxury in a bathroom, as practicality has to play a role as well! Heated towel rails are great as they replace bulky, unsightly radiators, keep your linens fluffy and ready to use and actually, they look sleek and stylish too!
We all need toilet roll in the bathroom, but so many people seem to hide it away and then get in trouble when they need some! Using adorable storage baskets for things like paper and toiletries will keep everything you need within arm's reach and still add to the lovely aesthetic!
