This family apartment is high on style and comfort

The talented architects from Lichten Craig Architecture + Interiors bring you today a bright and stylish apartment in Manhattan. Contemporary in spirit, this home uses soothing and warm hues, trendy and comfy furnishing, and sleek designs to make living here a dream. Large windows allow each room to stay flooded with sunlight throughout the day, while sudden pops of bright colors add life to the the residence. Stylish and modern lighting is also another notable aspect in this inviting abode.
Soothing and sober tones like grey and white make the living room elegant and inviting. Cozy couches and a beautiful stone fireplace ensure warmth and comfort, while a large glass window brings in tons of natural light.
Seen from this angle, the vibrant touches in the living room become apparent. The bright blue wall cladding and the colorful painting add spice to the otherwise calm and relaxed setting. The trendy coffee table is a combination of glass, steel and wood, while the patterned cushions and carpet add visual depth here.
Warm tones like brown, beige and cream make this spacious den perfect for entertainment, relaxation or work. Sleek cabinets and shelves cater to organizational needs, while a massive window allows the study desk to remain well-lit. Patterned cushions contrast the sofa nicely, and the subtly patterned wallpaper adds layers to the room.
The bright white walls of this casual living space have been beautifully contrasted by the dark L-shaped sofa and brilliant blue cushions. A glossy white bar counter promises tons of fun, while some framed photos and quirky artwork add personality to the space.
This white and wooden dining space boasts of sleek and stylish furniture, a unique chandelier, and a life-size artwork for aesthetic appeal. A pair of large latticed windows brings in sunlight, making this room cheerful.
Almost entirely done up in white, the kitchen is a bright, neat and inspiring place for both budding and experienced chefs. The U-shaped layout allows easy movement, while practical cabinets offer ample storage room. Modern and cleverly accommodated appliances make the kitchen convenient and a little luxurious. The large window and wooden floor ensure the warm feel here.
The large plush bed, the warm brown armchair and ottoman, and the simplicity of the environment all invite you to unwind and relish undisturbed sleep in this bedroom. White, beige, brown and cream come together for a very peaceful experience, while the window helps the bedroom stay sunny.
Whites again dominate this small but elegant bathroom, making it seem bright and spacious. A neat sink cabinet, dazzling lighting, and a trendy wall niche holding a potted green add oodles of charm here.
Light colors and sleek designs are the mainstay of this bathroom as well. Glass panels for the shower cubicle lend a feeling openness, while the rain shower promises luxurious rejuvenation. The frosted glass window brings in natural light without hampering the privacy of the bather.
