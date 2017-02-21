This family apartment is high on style and comfort

The talented architects from Lichten Craig Architecture + Interiors bring you today a bright and stylish apartment in Manhattan. Contemporary in spirit, this home uses soothing and warm hues, trendy and comfy furnishing, and sleek designs to make living here a dream. Large windows allow each room to stay flooded with sunlight throughout the day, while sudden pops of bright colors add life to the the residence. Stylish and modern lighting is also another notable aspect in this inviting abode.