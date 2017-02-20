A fashionable house in the middle of the forest

If you are someone looking to get away from the noise and bustle of city life, the Aurora House by the architects at No Architecture is here to inspire you. Situated on a hilly and heavily forested terrain, this ultramodern house makes use of glass, wood and trendy furnishing to create a living space which is refreshing and bright. Soothing and neutral colors, minimal decor and a stunning central courtyard full of greens make this residence extra special. Every room opens up to the surrounding nature stylishly and welcomes the sun with gusto.
Nestled amidst lush greenery, the house shines like a jewel after dark, thanks to its luxurious glass walls. The color palette otherwise banks on grays and whites, to adhere to simplicity.
We love how the architects have cleverly designed the house to accommodate the natural slope of the land. The surrounding vegetation has been kept intact so that the inhabitants can connect with nature easily.
Transparent glass walls and sober hues like gray and white make this property stylish and inviting. Curtains are drawn when privacy is required, and wide steps lead to the warm wooden entrance.
Sleek and trendy furniture along with soothing hues make the living space bright and cozy. Glass walls and doors open it up to the verdant forest outside and bring in sunlight for a cheerful ambiance. The living space also merges with the open kitchen done up in wood, thereby creating an expansive and airy atmosphere.
As you can see now, the simple but elegant dining area has also been integrated with the living space and kitchen nicely. This makes socialization easy when the owner is hosting parties. The view from the dining is breathtaking as well. Note how the courtyard is flooding the interiors with sunlight and happiness.
Encased in glass on all sides, this oval courtyard is the showstopper in this house. Paired with the glass walls on the other side, it ensures that the interiors stay warm, well-lit and inviting throughout the day. A beautiful garden is being grown inside the courtyard and this adds to the décor of the home.
A long array of glass doors beautifully connects the interiors with the dense vegetation outside. The sleek and long deck is perfect for relaxing, admiring the greenery, enjoying cozy chats or simply relishing a cool drink.
When the door of the courtyard is left open, fresh air rushes inside along with sunlight to make this spot refreshing and soothing. The bright red chair invites you to relax with a book or simply admire the garden.
Whether you want to study or work on a project, this simple but stylish space can serve the purpose. Equipped with glass walls on two sides and sleek wooden furniture, this area is ideal for meditation or relaxation as well.
