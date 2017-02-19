The votes are in: home inspiration from Oscar nominated film La La Land

It's that time of the year again, and everyone has Oscar fever. From speculation on this year's winners to heated debates on the merits and shortcomings of the respective nominees, the lead-up to the 89th Academy Awards is proving to be filled with excitement and conjecture. This is especially prominent when it comes to the 'Best Picture' category, which hosts 9 of this past year's most interesting, inspiring and noteworthy films.

The favorite of most for winning this category is the music-filled La La Land, following the dreams and relationship of aspiring actress, Mia (Emma Stone), and dedicated Jazz musician, Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), in the always ethereal City of Angels. With a record-breaking 14 Oscar nominations, the movie sweeps us up in a wave of magic and possibility.

Taking inspiration from the sets of this stunning film, we at homify decided to look at a few ways you can design your home in the spirit of writer/director Damien Chazelle's instant classic. Join us to take a look at a few small tips that can bring the enchantment of La La Land into your daily life.