The votes are in: home inspiration from Oscar nominated film La La Land

It's that time of the year again, and everyone has Oscar fever. From speculation on this year's winners to heated debates on the merits and shortcomings of the respective nominees, the lead-up to the 89th Academy Awards is proving to be filled with excitement and conjecture. This is especially prominent when it comes to the 'Best Picture' category, which hosts 9 of this past year's most interesting, inspiring and noteworthy films.
The favorite of most for winning this category is the music-filled La La Land, following the dreams and relationship of aspiring actress, Mia (Emma Stone), and dedicated Jazz musician, Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), in the always ethereal City of Angels. With a record-breaking 14 Oscar nominations, the movie sweeps us up in a wave of magic and possibility.
Taking inspiration from the sets of this stunning film, we at homify decided to look at a few ways you can design your home in the spirit of writer/director Damien Chazelle's instant classic. Join us to take a look at a few small tips that can bring the enchantment of La La Land into your daily life.
La La Land is a visually enthralling experience, characterized by color saturation to an optimal degree. Bring this effect into your home by opting for intense collages of color, such as in the image, which will create an emotionally evocative atmosphere.
Murals play a great role in the set design of La La Land. This includes actual murals on location in Los Angeles, as well as beautiful and novel ones commissioned for the film. Production designer, David Wasco, said that the scenes of the film flow into one another like a painting, influenced by the musicality of the script.
You can lure this sort of charm into your home by including full or part murals, emphasizing lucid scenes. This living room achieves the same with impressively realistic flowers and leaves.
The sets of this film have often been described as retro-realistic. While the story is set in modern-day Los Angeles, the costumes and set pay homage to the Hollywood films of the 1950s and 60s. We see this prominently in the coffee shop where Mia works, with the retro black-and-white photographs against the wall, juxtaposed by the ultra-modern counter and pay station.
Combine black-and-white photography with ultramodern furniture and a minimalist background for the same look.
Bright colors are an absolute must, and these will keep up with the iconic and masterfully choreographed musical scenes of the film that are filled with spots of color. Set decorator for the film, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco said that they pumped up the colors in Mia's scenes, as her world was intended to be an explosion of color. This is meant to allude to the vibrancy and intensity of the lead character's dreams and aspirations.
Fill your house with similar pops of bright color to remind you of your own ambitions!
We hope you enjoyed these few tips as much as we enjoyed the film itself! Now color features heavily in the film and the set design. Take a look at which stunning colors you can use in small rooms.