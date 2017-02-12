One bedroom with a host of amazing details to copy!

Some rooms just seem to have it all and this bedroom is certainly one of them! At every turn, the genius of the interior designer that curated the space is evident and we think you'll be suitably inspired to think a little more carefully about the things you include and, more crucially, leave out of your master bedroom. Geared towards luxurious relaxation and the upholding of some serious style, this bedroom is utterly fantastic and has us planning to revamp ours already!
As soon as you walk into this amazing bedroom, you are greeted by clever inset shelving that offers stealthy storage and mood lighting. Is that a mini fridge as well? What a great idea to stop you needing a trip to the kitchen for a drink!
No master bedroom is complete without a statement headboard and this one is something else! Modern and dramatic, it certainly adds a touch of luxury to the space!
This mini home office set-up not only looks cute as a button, it is terrifically handy too! Taking advantage of a wall niche, the desk simply slots right in and offers a happy little space for working in!
Wall-mounting the television here has certainly allowed for an unfussy but entertaining bedroom! By including a contrasting dark panel in the wardrobe, the television is perfectly framed and set apart.
With so much integrated storage in this bedroom, there was no need to go overboard with extra items, so these small but pretty bedside tables are perfect! Modern and sleek, they are the perfect spot for your bedtime reading materials.
Wow! This wardrobe area is incredible and given the proportions, must offer a wealth of clothing storage! With a awkwardly shaped ceiling to contend with, custom carpentry was the only solution and it's made the space really knit together. The clever concealed shelving is so handy too!
