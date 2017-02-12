Minimalist vs homely; which style is the winner for you?

If two interior decorating styles have ever been at odds with each other, it's minimalist and homely, but which do you prefer? Interior designers are experts at making both aesthetics look phenomenal, in a range of different houses, but the question has to be asked; which is better? We thought it might be fun to take a look at five examples of each, so as to make a more informed decision, so without further ado, let's enjoy a detailed appreciation of minimalism and homeliness in action!
Minimalist styling doesn't have to mean going out with home comforts. A simple rug, some chairs and a little artwork all look great, yet still very pared back and minimal in this living room!
How about a little rustic minimalism? A concrete floor and vast, unfussy walls are the perfect basis for a more minimalist interior design scheme. A few textile additions have added in more than enough comfort here!
Furniture with clean lines and simple finishes are the cornerstone of any minimalist home and if you select statement pieces, you need little else cluttering up your space. It's all about maintaining a spacious layout and allowing bright sunshine to flow!
By installing nothing more than the essentials, a minimalist home maintains functionality and charm, without getting too cluttered or busy. We imagine it's very cleansing and restorative as well.
Lacking nothing in terms of style or timeless design, minimalist homes make such wonderful use of natural wood, neutral colors and pared back aesthetics. We don't think they look any less like a home either, but let's take a look at some homely properties to compare!
There's a lot more to creating a homely aesthetic than simply filling a house with lots of furniture! In fact, the textiles and textures that you use are the really key elements! Think about soft, fluffy and tactile materials and you'll be on the right track!
A roaring fire is the cornerstone of any homely property, as long as all the living room furniture is angled towards it in a sociable way! Unlike minimalist homes, we think that traditional furniture looks right at home in more cozy locations!
Homely interior design can be wonderfully ornate, if you want it to be! Decadent carved wooden furniture, opulent leather sofas and sumptuous carpets are all part of the look and lend themselves to such a cozy and pleasing interior!
You don't have to opt for dark colors if you want to capture a homely look, as this beautifully fresh and bright example proves! With luxury rugs, plump cushions and zingy accents permeating the room, there is such a soft and comfortable vibe.
Pattern clashing is a great way to make your home look more homely and it's in direct opposition to how minimalist homes look! Plaid fabric, ornate wallpaper and heavy curtains all create a dazzlingly busy and beautiful display here!
So which style do you prefer? The clean lines, unfussy finishes and bright spaces of minimalist design? Or the cozy, sumptuous styling of homely interiors?
