Minimalist vs homely; which style is the winner for you?

Koek Stijl, BuroKoek BuroKoek Living room
If two interior decorating styles have ever been at odds with each other, it's minimalist and homely, but which do you prefer? Interior designers are experts at making both aesthetics look phenomenal, in a range of different houses, but the question has to be asked; which is better? We thought it might be fun to take a look at five examples of each, so as to make a more informed decision, so without further ado, let's enjoy a detailed appreciation of minimalism and homeliness in action!

Minimalist.

Ibiza Campo - Guesthouse, Ibiza Interiors Ibiza Interiors Living room
Ibiza Campo—Guesthouse

Minimalist styling doesn't have to mean going out with home comforts. A simple rug, some chairs and a little artwork all look great, yet still very pared back and minimal in this living room!

Koek Stijl, BuroKoek BuroKoek Living room
Koek Stijl

How about a little rustic minimalism? A concrete floor and vast, unfussy walls are the perfect basis for a more minimalist interior design scheme. A few textile additions have added in more than enough comfort here!

Family Room Clean Design Modern Living Room
Family Room

Furniture with clean lines and simple finishes are the cornerstone of any minimalist home and if you select statement pieces, you need little else cluttering up your space. It's all about maintaining a spacious layout and allowing bright sunshine to flow!

Home renovation, BuroKoek BuroKoek Living room
Home renovation

By installing nothing more than the essentials, a minimalist home maintains functionality and charm, without getting too cluttered or busy. We imagine it's very cleansing and restorative as well.

Piso en Sarrià, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura Living room
Lacking nothing in terms of style or timeless design, minimalist homes make such wonderful use of natural wood, neutral colors and pared back aesthetics. We don't think they look any less like a home either, but let's take a look at some homely properties to compare!

Homely.

Studio in loft style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Living room
Studio in loft style

There's a lot more to creating a homely aesthetic than simply filling a house with lots of furniture! In fact, the textiles and textures that you use are the really key elements! Think about soft, fluffy and tactile materials and you'll be on the right track!

Bold Ocean Cottage - Living Room John Morris Architects Living room Wood stone fireplace,balcony,living room,douglas fir,timber frame,wood celilng,wood trim,vaulted ceiling,wood floors
Bold Ocean Cottage—Living Room

A roaring fire is the cornerstone of any homely property, as long as all the living room furniture is angled towards it in a sociable way! Unlike minimalist homes, we think that traditional furniture looks right at home in more cozy locations!

Eclectic family room Foran Interior Design Living room electic,tuffed leather sofa,orange accents
Eclectic family room

Homely interior design can be wonderfully ornate, if you want it to be! Decadent carved wooden furniture, opulent leather sofas and sumptuous carpets are all part of the look and lend themselves to such a cozy and pleasing interior!

Living Room Clean Design Modern Living Room
Living Room

You don't have to opt for dark colors if you want to capture a homely look, as this beautifully fresh and bright example proves! With luxury rugs, plump cushions and zingy accents permeating the room, there is such a soft and comfortable vibe. 

The Pureycust, Townhouses, York city Peter Silk Living room
The Pureycust, Townhouses, York city

Pattern clashing is a great way to make your home look more homely and it's in direct opposition to how minimalist homes look! Plaid fabric, ornate wallpaper and heavy curtains all create a dazzlingly busy and beautiful display here!

So which style do you prefer? The clean lines, unfussy finishes and bright spaces of minimalist design? Or the cozy, sumptuous styling of homely interiors?

For more design ideas, take a look at this article: False ceilings: 10 amazing designs.

Which style would you love to include in your home?

