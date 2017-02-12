Your browser is out-of-date.

2 stylish bathroom with plans and all the details you need to revamp yours

wellen, brandt+simon architekten brandt+simon architekten Modern Bathroom Tiles Green
Small bathrooms can be infinitely stylish, if you stick to clean lines and simple detailing, but don't just take our word for it; look at the examples we've found to prove our point! Bathroom designers are geniuses when it comes to thinking up amazing schemes that will make the most of a small area and the two projects that we're going to show you today will show you that! With unfussy finishes and clever uses of color, not to mention an adherence to simple and clean lines, these bathrooms really are inspirational!

1. The proposed layout.

visualization bathroom brandt+simon architekten Modern Bathroom Tiles Green villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion,bathroom,green,tiles,visualization
visualization bathroom

As you can see, this isn't a large bathroom, but the square shape does lend itself to a simple and functional layout. We love the look of the colored accents as well!

1. How the bathroom sits in the house.

first floor brandt+simon architekten villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion
first floor

From this blueprint, you can get a really good idea of how small the bathroom is compared to the other rooms. This makes it imperative that a logical layout is embraced!

1. Unfussy design.

bathroom brandt+simon architekten Modern Bathroom Tiles Green villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion,bathroom,green,tiles
bathroom

It would have been so simple to choose a fancy freestanding tub for this bathroom, but that would have disrupted the clean lines that are so vital. Instead, a contemporary and chic variety has been selected and embellished via colorful wall tiles instead, leaving the room feeling sleek.

1. Cohesive styling.

bathroom brandt+simon architekten Modern Bathroom Tiles Green villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion,bathroom,green,tiles
bathroom

The mirroring of the colorful wall tiles on this second wall is inspired, as the reflected design keeps everything looking perfectly coordinated. Wall-mounted suite items are working wonders to create super simple lines and a modern aesthetic and the mirrored panels help to add depth where there isn't any!

1. Sharp detailing.

bathroom brandt+simon architekten Modern Bathroom Tiles Green villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion,bathroom,dormer,green,tiles
bathroom

The window here is the ultimate finishing touch, as the alcove has been shaped and styled to offer sharp lines and definite spaces. A neutral wall color is really helping with the overall beautiful look here too!

2. The proposed layout.

visualization guest bathroom brandt+simon architekten Modern Bathroom Tiles Blue villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion,bathroom,tiles,blue,visualization
visualization guest bathroom

What an unusual layout! An L-shaped space, this bathroom is blessed with sharp angles and corners right from the word go, meaning that employing a clean and simple finish will be so much simpler!

2. How the bathroom sits in the house.

ground floor brandt+simon architekten villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion
ground floor

Found in the corner of the floor plan, the bathroom here has made great use of what could have been wasted space. The L-shape really does create a clean look, but how will it be decorated?

2. Perfect suite items.

guest bathroom brandt+simon architekten Modern Bathroom Tiles Blue villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion,bathroom,tiles,blue
guest bathroom

Adding in some gentle curves to a very angular room is in no way breaking up the clean lines here! A rectangular mirror and square tiles reinforce the simple and elegant scheme and the myriad of blue shades look so fresh, clean and bright!

2. A statement shower.

guest bathroom brandt+simon architekten Modern Bathroom Tiles Blue villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion,bathroom,tiles,blue
guest bathroom

Located in a corner of the room, the shower here is a testament to all things modern and sleek. Adding in some valuable color, but not at the detriment of the simple lines and unfussy design, the polished hardware is the ideal finishing touch!

For extra bathroom inspiration, take a look at this article: 16 bathrooms with modern and fabulous showers!

