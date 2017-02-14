Your browser is out-of-date.

A luxurious surprise in the woods

Justwords Justwords
Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

The 'Dasa Entre Arboles' has been designed by the eminent team of architects at the Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto design house. The estate stands sheltered between the shade of tall trees, which hide this delightfully well-designed surprise within. A luxurious home is one that makes for a modern home with a soothing and elegant scheme within. Come and have a look at this stylish home to know more!

​Linear facade.

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Houses
The facade is a play of lines and angles, which makes for an impressive look from afar. Snuggled between tall trees, this home comes into sight as you take a closer look at the estate. The white structure is a modern one with a large porch.

​Landscaped greenery.

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Houses
The home sits on a parcel of land that has been well-landscaped. In fact, a small hillock-like feature houses the actual structure and makes for a rather whimsical look. The open greenery and the blue skies above beckon you to go into the home and take a leisurely walk.

​Sumptuous backyard.

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Pool
The backyard of the home is an idyllic spot with a large swimming pool and a concrete deck around it. The patio here is set in a diagonal corner of the home and acts as the perfect sit-out as you enjoy the sight of the pristine blue waters. From this vantage point, one can also see the symmetry of the home.

​Golden patio.

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Terrace
The patio that leads you into the backyard is well lit with golden light, which sets the right mood and ambience to enjoy sunrises and sunsets from here. The row of lights at the periphery also makes for a neat look.

​Natural touch in the entryway.

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
The entryway narrowly misses the minimalist modern trap and brings in lots of greenery, thanks to the glass wall on the side.

​Elegance redefined in the living room.

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Living Room
With its modern contours, this living is a study in elegance. The cream hued furniture and the glass walls make for a winning statement here.

​Clever lighting.

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Living Room
The living room is a well-lit space that boasts of reflective surfaces to create just the right ambience.

​Stone wall in the dining room.

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Dining Room
The dining room has myriad elements like the stone wall, the sleek staircase and the glass table hitting all the right eclectic notes!

​Gold touches in the kitchen.

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Kitchen
The sleek monochrome kitchen brings in a stately look, courtesy the gold hued tiles that line its backsplash and the island.

​Simple den.

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Media Room
The simple good looks of the den and the glass railing make it an uber-stylish and comfortable space.

Bedroom in the sky.

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Bedroom
The white bedroom is surrounded by trees and glass walls, which makes for a wonderfully natural aura.

​Modern bathroom.

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Bathroom
This modern and minimalist bathroom is perfect for the modern family!

​By dusk.

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Houses
The home by dusk is a wonderful sight to behold with its gold and white structure!

Take a look at another home tour for more ideas - Small flat with rustic style ideas!

Amazing external blinds that you need to see!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

