Solid furniture defines the personality of this home

What defines a home? The colors, the structure, the tapestry or the size? Well, all these come together to define the basic elements that the home will have. Yet, it is the furniture that eventually lends a defining character to any and every home. The pieces that you place in the home can actually make or break the design scheme put forth by the other style elements. So come and watch how the furniture planning carried out by restoration and renovation professionals by Style Koubou has helped in shaping this home!
Since the home was being designed for a family with young children, the designers ensured they have plenty of storage for all members of the family. One entire wall of the main hall has been done up with a bank of simple open cubbies that also makes room in the center for an entertainment unit.
It is an indisputable fact that wood does indeed bring on a fresh, timeless and natural look in any space. The designers have used this wooden advantage to further the fresh look by imbibing colors like pistachio green, and other neutrals as well as the navy blue wall so that a striking yet soothing natural look is achieved here.
In a family home, every nook and corner will need to be utilized to the fullest. The furniture has also been planned and rendered for this home accordingly. The designers have installed a study on the side, next to the kitchen and dining table so that work, homework and other assignments can happen at the sleek table and its molded egg-shaped chair while other family activities also take place.
The main island of the compact kitchen has been done up with the same blue that is splashed on the living room wall. The wooden top and the other pieces of furniture here revolve around the light wooden scheme to let the blue hue pop.
The slim space, turned into the kitchen, has simple white cabinetry with chrome accents and fittings while a textured blue wall sits at one end of this well-designed and compact space. There are plenty of wooden surfaces for gourmet meals to be prepared for the entire family!
This white corridor with the white wooden paneling leads the visitor to the blue wooden Dutch door. The blue paint creates a colorful, bright as well as sophisticated look in this casual space. The frosted glass also makes for plenty of privacy in this area. The wooden floor is a step up from the rest of the home.
The shelf on top of the WC unit in this small bathroom is the perfect addition for some towels and other essentials.
