A revamped green home

The homify story we are going to narrate today has a mid-century residence at its core and eco-friendly design at the driving seat. The master craftsmen, Greenwich based JMKA Architects, have delivered excellence in this “Oxbow Lane” home that beautifully exemplifies the context-based architectural philosophy of the architect house- the idea of architecture being rooted in its place, with natural environment & surrounding landscape occupying the focal point in the designs. Believing in & following this concept sincerely, the architects from JMKA have created structures that optimally respond to each one of their singular natural contexts.

Located on a hilltop in Woodbridge, Connecticut, this 4000 square feet rural home initially began as an existing modular residency from the 1960s, reworked by the architect house putting ecology at the fore. The house bore low ceilings, poor insulation, broken & obscure window seals and no real connection with the outdoors that gave a feeling of being cut off from the rest of the world.

The JMKA professionals cleared away everything barring the foundation since the property contained some wetlands, but refrained from increasing the footprint apart from adding a third bay for the garage. Rather, they extended the main floor with cantilevers into the trees, that gave the impression of a tree house. The new layout is defined by visually appealing architectural design bearing features which connect the dwelling to the enveloping landscape outside.

A number of eco-friendly building practices & materials, that highlight the significance of the natural environment, have been employed tastefully to create an alluring and truly sustainable “green” house. Take a look!