Stunning homes from different parts of the world

Architectural styles and interiors designs are constantly evolving in every corner of the world, inspiring professionals to get more creative with each passing day. So today, we have brought you some beautiful and luxurious homes from England, USA, Canada, Netherlands and Hawaii. Each of them are innovative rendered and built with premium quality materials. Smooth and sleek designs, elegant colors and unique ideas make them stand out from their neighbors. All these residences are functional and cozy as well. Collated by Sunflex Aluminium Systeme GMBH, a company dealing with other businesses, these images will give you tons of ideas for your own project.
Rendered with soothing tones and gently sloping grey roofs, this sprawling mansion brings the old world charm alive. Transparent glass doors add modern stylishness to the structure, while the lush green lawn and gravelly path add to the quaintness. The slightly curving wings on either side of the central tower look unique.
From this angle, you can catch a glimpse of the green rolling hills right in front of the property. Large glass doors and glass balustrades on the terrace allow a sense of openness and let the inhabitants admire nature uninhibited.
The curved contours of the spacious kitchen and dining make this home truly special. Wooden furniture and folding glass doors on either side keep this area bright and warm.
A stunning glass and white enclosure redefine the pleasures of sunbathing. You can also relax here and enjoy the verdant nature throughout the year, without fearing storm or rain.
Rustic elements like brick and stone pair with trendy ones like glass and metal to make this backyard patio a charming space for afternoon teas and relaxation. Earthen pots, bright blooms, elegant lights and stylish outdoor furniture add to the attraction.
The backyard patio of this house is slightly curved to complement the contour of the wall on this side. Lined with stones, the patio overlooks the calm pool and is perfect for relaxing.
An array of curved glass doors create a stunning view for this hallway, and visually connect it with the patio and pool. The red shelf is a bright addition here.
Wooden flooring and white walls create a cozy ambiance for this living space, while wall to wall glass windows offer charming views of the lake and hills. Folding glass doors also connect this room with the backyard patio.
Elegant grey tiles on the floor and a rich wooden ceiling make this space warm and inviting. Stylish wrought iron furniture promises aesthetic seating.
Just like the living space, the kitchen too integrates with the patio through folding glass doors. Glossy white surfaces and trendy lights make the kitchen special.
Brilliant blue waters and rolling green hills offer the backyard of this house a view to die for. Stylish recliners pepper the spacious deck and allow you to sunbathe or relax in peace.
Folding glass doors help in connecting the elegant dining area with the deck and pool. A stunning chandelier jazzes up the mood here.
Wall-to-wall folding glass doors on two sides literally open up this dining room to the gorgeous views outside. Sleek wooden furniture and wooden flooring ensure warmth, while the sunny terrace beckons to enjoy barbeques and leisure.
By integrating the dining and kitchen, a very spacious, airy and bright feel has been achieved in this home. White walls and stylish lights contribute to the cheerful appeal, while the modern furniture offers convenience. Glass doors and windows again connect the interiors with the outdoors aesthetically.
A stone-clad half wall between the dining and living areas offers privacy without hampering the openness of the home. It features a trendy inbuilt fireplace which lends warmth to both the dining and living zones.
For more ideas, take another tour - A modern house with great ideas