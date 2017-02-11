Your browser is out-of-date.

Amazing outside furniture for your home

Chelsea Flower Show 2012 : The Rootop Workplace of Tomorrow, Aralia Aralia Commercial spaces Stone Grey
It's all very well creating a picture perfect garden or a gorgeous patio, but if you don't pick the right outdoor furniture to finish the look, you might as well have not bothered! Your landscape architect will be able to give you some fantastic pointers as to what styles of furniture will work well in your outdoor space, but if you want to get some ideas in mind first, take a look at the brilliant examples that we've brought together right here! From modern through to organic designs, you'll be delighted at the wide variety of aesthetics to choose from, so pull up a chair, grab a coffee and let's start talking about outdoor furniture!

1. Cast concrete coolness.

Chelsea Flower Show 2012 : The Rootop Workplace of Tomorrow Aralia Commercial spaces Stone Grey Office buildings
Chelsea Flower Show 2012 : The Rootop Workplace of Tomorrow

Isn't this a unique take on outdoor furniture? Modern, unusual and so smooth, not to mention weatherproof, this is a fabulously artistic way to add some seating to your garden.

Chelsea Flower Show 2012 : The Rootop Workplace of Tomorrow Aralia Commercial spaces Wood White Office buildings
Chelsea Flower Show 2012 : The Rootop Workplace of Tomorrow

We just had to take another look at this set-up, as we've never seen anything like it! The hollow design makes for a delicate yet industrial look!

2. Hanging gardens!

Chelsea Flower Show 2012 : The Rootop Workplace of Tomorrow Aralia Commercial spaces Wood Green Commercial Spaces
Chelsea Flower Show 2012 : The Rootop Workplace of Tomorrow

Wow! These hanging chairs are so high-end and eye-catching! We really love the way that they are suspended from a chic framework, allowing for increased growing space.

3. Lovely loungers and super suspensions.

RHS Cardiff 2015, Best4hedging Best4hedging Modern Garden
RHS Cardiff 2015

This charming little garden has two wonderful seating options included in it and we think that as a whole, the space looks so well put together and neat!

RHS Cardiff 2015, Best4hedging Best4hedging Modern Garden
RHS Cardiff 2015

Traditional sun loungers are a great way to enjoy clement weather, with added comfort. The variety of modern styles available now mean that even when not in use, loungers are a stylish addition to any patio!

RHS Cardiff 2015, Best4hedging Best4hedging Modern Garden
RHS Cardiff 2015

An external dining set is a valuable addition to any home but if you don't want to sacrifice any floor space, a hanging variety could be just the ticket! The suspended table and benches here looks utterly incredible and must be fun to use.

4. Beautiful benches.

RHS Chelsea 2012 - Artisan Garden Ruth Willmott Mediterranean style garden
RHS Chelsea 2012—Artisan Garden

Simple solutions are often the best ones and this bench seat is an elegant way to add some easy relaxation into a charming little garden. The cast concrete structure makes this such an easy to copy idea!

RHS Chelsea 2012 - Artisan Garden Ruth Willmott Mediterranean style garden
RHS Chelsea 2012—Artisan Garden

Adding a colorful cushion to this bench was an inspired way to inject a little extra color and life into the garden. Just imagine how many different covers you could use! You could have a set for every day of the week!

RHS Chelsea 2012 - Artisan Garden Ruth Willmott Mediterranean style garden
RHS Chelsea 2012—Artisan Garden

This bench seat really is inspiring, as it slots so perfectly into a small niche in the garden. You could even just have a straight version, depending on the shape of your outdoor space.

RHS Chelsea 2012 - Artisan Garden Ruth Willmott Mediterranean style garden
RHS Chelsea 2012—Artisan Garden

To make this installation really seamless, we love that orange blooms have been planted in the surrounding borders and beds! We can imagine lounging out here to enjoy a good book in summer!

5. Organic structures.

L'utilizzo dell'Arte Topiaria: Grande tradizione del giardino all'Italiana, Fiorenzobellina-lab Fiorenzobellina-lab Eclectic style garden
WOAH! How unusual are these chairs? Quite literally grown from foliage, these shapes are so wonderfully traditional and they are almost camouflaged! 

L'utilizzo dell'Arte Topiaria: Grande tradizione del giardino all'Italiana, Fiorenzobellina-lab Fiorenzobellina-lab Eclectic style garden
Panning back, it's incredible how pretty these chairs and the table are! You have to wonder how they are grown though, as it must be a complicated process!

L'utilizzo dell'Arte Topiaria: Grande tradizione del giardino all'Italiana, Fiorenzobellina-lab Fiorenzobellina-lab Eclectic style garden
Ah! So it's deceptively simple to create these marvelous organic armchairs! A wire frame and some climbing plants are all you need to create a fully matching complement of outdoor armchairs! Amazing!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this article: Lighting your garden.

Which of these styles would you love for your garden?

