Amazing outside furniture for your home

It's all very well creating a picture perfect garden or a gorgeous patio, but if you don't pick the right outdoor furniture to finish the look, you might as well have not bothered! Your landscape architect will be able to give you some fantastic pointers as to what styles of furniture will work well in your outdoor space, but if you want to get some ideas in mind first, take a look at the brilliant examples that we've brought together right here! From modern through to organic designs, you'll be delighted at the wide variety of aesthetics to choose from, so pull up a chair, grab a coffee and let's start talking about outdoor furniture!
Isn't this a unique take on outdoor furniture? Modern, unusual and so smooth, not to mention weatherproof, this is a fabulously artistic way to add some seating to your garden.
We just had to take another look at this set-up, as we've never seen anything like it! The hollow design makes for a delicate yet industrial look!
Wow! These hanging chairs are so high-end and eye-catching! We really love the way that they are suspended from a chic framework, allowing for increased growing space.
This charming little garden has two wonderful seating options included in it and we think that as a whole, the space looks so well put together and neat!
Traditional sun loungers are a great way to enjoy clement weather, with added comfort. The variety of modern styles available now mean that even when not in use, loungers are a stylish addition to any patio!
An external dining set is a valuable addition to any home but if you don't want to sacrifice any floor space, a hanging variety could be just the ticket! The suspended table and benches here looks utterly incredible and must be fun to use.
Simple solutions are often the best ones and this bench seat is an elegant way to add some easy relaxation into a charming little garden. The cast concrete structure makes this such an easy to copy idea!
Adding a colorful cushion to this bench was an inspired way to inject a little extra color and life into the garden. Just imagine how many different covers you could use! You could have a set for every day of the week!
This bench seat really is inspiring, as it slots so perfectly into a small niche in the garden. You could even just have a straight version, depending on the shape of your outdoor space.
To make this installation really seamless, we love that orange blooms have been planted in the surrounding borders and beds! We can imagine lounging out here to enjoy a good book in summer!
WOAH! How unusual are these chairs? Quite literally grown from foliage, these shapes are so wonderfully traditional and they are almost camouflaged!
Panning back, it's incredible how pretty these chairs and the table are! You have to wonder how they are grown though, as it must be a complicated process!
Ah! So it's deceptively simple to create these marvelous organic armchairs! A wire frame and some climbing plants are all you need to create a fully matching complement of outdoor armchairs! Amazing!
