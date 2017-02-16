18 gorgeous gardens and patios without grass

Traditional gardens and lawns with lush green grass covers look undoubtedly fresh and beautiful, but they require regular maintenance, proper sun exposure and adequate watering. Grass sometimes serves as the breeding ground for pests and mosquitoes as well. Hence, more and more homeowners are opting for gardens or patios with floors made of wood, stone or terracotta tiles. Such gardens are easy to maintain but look ravishing! And here we bring you 18 stunning garden and patio designs which combine wood, stone and tiles tastefully and uniquely. If flowers or shrubs appear, you will find that they appear in specific corners or are contained in pots. This makes maintaining these gardens a dream!