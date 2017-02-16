Your browser is out-of-date.

18 gorgeous gardens and patios without grass

Justwords Justwords
Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern Garden
Traditional gardens and lawns with lush green grass covers look undoubtedly fresh and beautiful, but they require regular maintenance, proper sun exposure and adequate watering. Grass sometimes serves as the breeding ground for pests and mosquitoes as well. Hence, more and more homeowners are opting for gardens or patios with floors made of wood, stone or terracotta tiles. Such gardens are easy to maintain but look ravishing! And here we bring you 18 stunning garden and patio designs which combine wood, stone and tiles tastefully and uniquely. If flowers or shrubs appear, you will find that they appear in specific corners or are contained in pots. This makes maintaining these gardens a dream!

1. Creativity in stone.

手水鉢を望む和庭～世田谷～, 新美園 新美園 Eclectic style garden
新美園

新美園
新美園
新美園

Stones in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes have been combined to make this garden unique and creative. You can use options like boulder, marble, river stones or common grey stones to get this effect.

2. Floating wooden floor with stones.

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern Garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

The spacious wooden deck shown here is surrounded by grey stones in various colors and sizes to create the perfect setting for beautiful plants. Credit goes to the landscape designers at Deck-Linea.

3. A terrace becomes a luxurious wooden patio.

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Minimalist style garden
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

Rich wooden slats cover the entire terrace and were also used to create stylish seating platforms for this stunning patio.

4. Tiles surrounded by stones.

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Whitish grey stone tiles were surrounded by white stones to make this patio floor unique. The overall look is rustic and the black rattan furniture offers ample contrast.

5. Wood and stone patio with sandy center for kids.

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Stone, rustic paving tiles and wooden elements combine to make this patio a joyful retreat for the kids. The small but brilliant blue pool in the middle of the sand and the lush green trees add color here.

6. Rustic and textured tiles.

San Lorenzo y Alsina, Uno Propiedades Uno Propiedades Modern Garden
Uno Propiedades

Uno Propiedades
Uno Propiedades
Uno Propiedades

Patio floors created with rustic and textured tiles like the ones shown here will not just look elegant, but it will also prevent accidents.

7. Artificial stone tiles.

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern Garden
Melian Randolph

Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph

To achieve a colonial style look for your garden, you can also choose imitation stone tiles or tiles with stone finish. They will look great without you having to spend a fortune on natural stones.

8. White, gray and geometric.

Espaço exterior de condominio fechado, Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda Minimalist style garden
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda

Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda

Gray cement and snow white stones were artfully combined to create this stunning and innovative garden. The seating is unusual and very modern as well.

9. Combine different elements.

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Try covering a part of your garden or patio with wood, and use tiles for the rest of the space.

10. Stone and perennials for urban gardens.

Jardín en Gràcia, ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme Eclectic style garden
ésverd—jardineria &amp; paisatgisme

ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme
ésverd—jardineria &amp; paisatgisme
ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme

If your garden doesn’t receive much sunlight, cover the floor entirely with stones and grow perennials along the boundary walls. It will look stunning!

11. Limitless with stones.

Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Eclectic style garden
PATXI CASTRO

PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO

Paths created with dark grey stones and light wood take this garden to all new style heights. Contrasting white stones along the edges add a lot of charm as well.

12. Large and earthy tiles.

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire Decorum . London Classic style garden Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
Decorum . London

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire

Decorum . London
Decorum . London
Decorum . London

Large and simple tiles in soothing earthy tones are highly preferred for modern gardens. Choose textured ones and pair with elegant wooden furniture for an exotic appearance.

13. Pave way for nature.

Proyecto Residencial "La Ramona.", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style garden
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Don’t cut down tall trees in order to have a fully modern garden. Pave the floor with wood or stone by leaving some space around the trees.

14. Growing shrubs on stone.

Hausgarten Peek - Cube Garden, SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern Garden
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

By growing lush green shrubs on large stones can lend an unusual and magical look to your garden, especially if it has a stone floor.

15. Paths made of tiles.

Garden Rooms by eDEN Garden Rooms, eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd Modern Garden
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd

Garden Rooms by eDEN Garden Rooms

eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd

Planning a stone floor for your garden? Line up some irregular tiles to create stylish and convenient pathways.

16. Magical lighting.

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Introduce stylish and practical lights in your garden to enhance the beauty of stone and wooden elements and create a magical atmosphere.

17. Replace grass with lush plants.

Hayes Street - Sao Francisco, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style garden
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

The lack of grass doesn’t have to make your garden cold or unfriendly. Stone planters lined with shrubs, large potted plants and vertical green walls can add a lot of freshness and life to the space.

18. Warm wooden floor for small patios.

FP, 株式会社リオタデザイン 株式会社リオタデザイン Modern Garden
株式会社リオタデザイン

株式会社リオタデザイン
株式会社リオタデザイン
株式会社リオタデザイン

Interior courtyards or small patios work best when lined with wood. It looks beautiful, cozy and is affordable as well.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Discover home inspiration!

