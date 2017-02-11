Inspirational ways to use color pops in your home

If you don't want to go crazy with color in your home, but at the same time, are concerned about having an interior scheme that feels a little too boring, color pops are perfect for you! This is a fantastic technique employed by talented interior designers the world over, to inject a burst of funky and vibrant color into an otherwise neutral space, in order to add valuable contrast and style. If you don't know how to use color pops, don't panic, as we are going to give you some fantastic ideas to use as inspiration right now, so let's take a look!
We wanted to start you off gently, so how about this as a great way to add a color variation in your home? Using different varieties of wood will amplify the effect of each color, but retain a neutral and chic aesthetic.
In an all-white space, an injection of natural wood will add a gorgeous burst of rich color that really draws the eye. The golden hue here looks utterly spectacular and makes the white elements look even more dazzling.
Wall art is a wonderful way to add some fabulous color to your home, without requiring whole walls to be painted! Even better, is that if you ever fancy changing up the colors, you can simply hang different pieces and alter the look and feel of a room instantly.
Bedrooms can be instantly revived with some outrageously vibrant bed linen! Patterned or plain, rich jewel tones will add a stunning burst of color to even the most neutral of spaces. Just like with the wall art idea, you can alter your chosen hues at the drop of a hat as well!
If bed linen comes close to offering you the color that you want but falls a little short, how about a custom bed, finished in a gorgeous hue? The pea green quilted design here looks so striking but not in the least over the top!
The bright yellow wall here has done a magnificent job of adding some serious style and pizzaz to an otherwise very plain and basically pretty space. What a shockingly simple yet effective technique for adding color in a controlled way!
If you'd known that using color pops could be as simple as adding a couple of cushions and an armchair, you'd have been doing it for years, wouldn't you? It's a shock, but just one or two additions really can be enough to lift the look of an entire room!
What a spectacular way to use a bold color! Just imagine what a fantastic contrast a small black bathroom would be in an otherwise white and contemporary home! With the door shut, you'd never know, but enter and you'll be flabbergasted by the effect.
Fast, simple and cost-effective, using colored tiles to create an enigmatic bathroom splashback is a terrific way to use a little color in a modest way. With so many styles to choose from, you could really experiment with different effects.
A white bathroom can be uplifted by a few punchy color pops and here, we see black and pink being used to great effect! A decadent mirror and vanity unit adds wonderful contrast to the bright white everywhere else and a simple pink plant pot adds in a little fun!
The rustic meets industrial vibe here looks amazing on its own, but the adding in of a hanging egg chair, with a vibrant red cushion has totally changed the feel of the space! It also leads into the red kitchen perfectly and offers a gentle cohesion.
This example really shows that even in an incredibly stylish and gorgeous room, a single color pop can attract a lot of attention! All you need is one vibrant chair and a whole new level of style and fun is instantly injected! Wow!
