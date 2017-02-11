Inspirational ways to use color pops in your home

If you don't want to go crazy with color in your home, but at the same time, are concerned about having an interior scheme that feels a little too boring, color pops are perfect for you! This is a fantastic technique employed by talented interior designers the world over, to inject a burst of funky and vibrant color into an otherwise neutral space, in order to add valuable contrast and style. If you don't know how to use color pops, don't panic, as we are going to give you some fantastic ideas to use as inspiration right now, so let's take a look!