Inspirational ways to use color pops in your home

Studio in loft style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Living room
If you don't want to go crazy with color in your home, but at the same time, are concerned about having an interior scheme that feels a little too boring, color pops are perfect for you! This is a fantastic technique employed by talented interior designers the world over, to inject a burst of funky and vibrant color into an otherwise neutral space, in order to add valuable contrast and style. If you don't know how to use color pops, don't panic, as we are going to give you some fantastic ideas to use as inspiration right now, so let's take a look!

1. Contrast natural materials.

伍乘研造有限公司, 伍乘研造有限公司 伍乘研造有限公司 Modern Kitchen
伍乘研造有限公司

伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司

We wanted to start you off gently, so how about this as a great way to add a color variation in your home? Using different varieties of wood will amplify the effect of each color, but retain a neutral and chic aesthetic.

2. Use wood with white.

Our House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Kitchen
Solares Architecture

Our House

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

In an all-white space, an injection of natural wood will add a gorgeous burst of rich color that really draws the eye. The golden hue here looks utterly spectacular and makes the white elements look even more dazzling.

3. Include fun art.

Ibiza Campo - Guesthouse, Ibiza Interiors Ibiza Interiors Kitchen
Ibiza Interiors

Ibiza Campo—Guesthouse

Ibiza Interiors
Ibiza Interiors
Ibiza Interiors

Wall art is a wonderful way to add some fabulous color to your home, without requiring whole walls to be painted! Even better, is that if you ever fancy changing up the colors, you can simply hang different pieces and alter the look and feel of a room instantly.

4. Bright bed linen.

บ้านอาจารย์สุเมธ พนิตมนตรี , SignatureDesign SignatureDesign Eclectic style bedroom MDF Wood effect
SignatureDesign

SignatureDesign
SignatureDesign
SignatureDesign

Bedrooms can be instantly revived with some outrageously vibrant bed linen! Patterned or plain, rich jewel tones will add a stunning burst of color to even the most neutral of spaces. Just like with the wall art idea, you can alter your chosen hues at the drop of a hat as well!

5. Funky furniture.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style bedroom master bedroom,lacquered wood floor,openings,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
studioWTA

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

If bed linen comes close to offering you the color that you want but falls a little short, how about a custom bed, finished in a gorgeous hue? The pea green quilted design here looks so striking but not in the least over the top!

6. Try a feature wall.

臥室 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design Scandinavian style bedroom
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

臥室

一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

The bright yellow wall here has done a magnificent job of adding some serious style and pizzaz to an otherwise very plain and basically pretty space. What a shockingly simple yet effective technique for adding color in a controlled way!

7. Stick to accessories.

Bedroom homify Rustic style bedroom Wood Beige
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

If you'd known that using color pops could be as simple as adding a couple of cushions and an armchair, you'd have been doing it for years, wouldn't you? It's a shock, but just one or two additions really can be enough to lift the look of an entire room!

8. Small room contrasts.

Daniel Apartment , BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Minimalist style bathroom
BLACKHAUS

Daniel Apartment

BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

What a spectacular way to use a bold color! Just imagine what a fantastic contrast a small black bathroom would be in an otherwise white and contemporary home! With the door shut, you'd never know, but enter and you'll be flabbergasted by the effect.

9. Tile away!

bathroom brandt+simon architekten Modern Bathroom Tiles Green villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion,bathroom,green,tiles
brandt+simon architekten

bathroom

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

Fast, simple and cost-effective, using colored tiles to create an enigmatic bathroom splashback is a terrific way to use a little color in a modest way. With so many styles to choose from, you could really experiment with different effects.

10. Striking details.

Brock Street Renovation, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern Bathroom
Solares Architecture

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

A white bathroom can be uplifted by a few punchy color pops and here, we see black and pink being used to great effect! A decadent mirror and vanity unit adds wonderful contrast to the bright white everywhere else and a simple pink plant pot adds in a little fun!

11. Statement furniture.

Studio in loft style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Living room
Rubleva Design

Studio in loft style

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

The rustic meets industrial vibe here looks amazing on its own, but the adding in of a hanging egg chair, with a vibrant red cushion has totally changed the feel of the space! It also leads into the red kitchen perfectly and offers a gentle cohesion.

12. Fabulous focal points.

Smoky Quartz, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Living Room
KUBE architecture

Smoky Quartz

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

This example really shows that even in an incredibly stylish and gorgeous room, a single color pop can attract a lot of attention! All you need is one vibrant chair and a whole new level of style and fun is instantly injected! Wow!

For more color inspiration, take a look at this article: 6 reasons why you should use black in your decor.

Luxury bathroom designs to inspire your own!
Are you tempted to play with color pops now?

