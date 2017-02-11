Luxury bathroom designs to inspire your own!

Why take the time to create a stunning home, if you're not going to add a little luxury to your bathroom at the same time? We understand that you might think a few suite items, some tiles and handy storage are all you need, and given that this is a practical room, you don't need to go overboard with the expensive touches, but don't you want to wake up every morning and enjoy a little more opulence as you get ready to start the day? Bathroom designers are amazingly talented at creating visually stimulating and luxurious spaces, but if you want to get a few ideas under your belt before you begin a revamp, come with us now, as we've found some truly incredible projects! Be warned though… you might just want to live in some of these bathrooms, as they are phenomenal!
The use of really different suite items here has made for a fantastically high-end bathroom. Just look at the angle on the tub and that artistic shower!
You don't need a huge bathroom to include some seriously luxurious touches, as the wooden vanity unit, custom sink and gilt mirror here prove!
What is it about black that looks so outrageously opulent? The wall-mounted taps and simple mirror here really add to the classy vibe here too!
The size of the mirror here is luxury in itself, but add in fancy door trims, a sleek vanity and an unusual sink and you have something really special! Are those pendulum lights as well? Wow!
We couldn't show you luxury bathrooms without including an all-marble installation! So fresh, classic and over the top luxurious, we love it!
A high-end bathtub, handy modern heated towel rail and beautiful tiled wall can be all you need for a luxury bathroom, as this one shows! The black floor really adds some rich depth too.
Black and white schemes just can't help looking sleek and fabulous and here, we really love the unusual black accent wall. Everything looks so crisp and expensive! Divine!
The vanity unit here offers such heritage style and coupled with a large, opulent mirror, this bathroom looks like the perfect place start to any day! Fresh flowers really add to the luxury vibe as well.
We bet you never thought that cast concrete could look so high-end! The use of natural materials here, with an industrial edge, really lends a luxurious feel to an otherwise perfunctory room. Those sinks are simple stunning too!
It can be hard to make a white bathroom really stand out in terms of luxury finishes, but the addition of some pastel wood-effect tiles has managed with ease here! Inset wall shelves add a really clever storage solution as well.
Gold will never be anything other than a luxurious finishing color and for a really opulent bathroom, you simply have to consider gold hardware! Just look at how perfectly it finishes off this freestanding tub!
A marble floor, ultra contemporary square tub and view to die for all come together here to create a bathroom like no other! Can't you just imagine enjoying a long soak as you look out over the sea? Amazing!
If you like a more retro feel to your home but don't want to skimp on the luxury, this bathroom will be your perfect inspiration! Striking wood meets sleek tiles, an ornate floor and a vintage rug to create a wonderfully nostalgic but opulent space. Just look at the ceramics here!
Gray is THE color for 2017, but more than that, it's a perfect choice for a luxury bathroom, as it just looks so elegant! With a hand-carved stone sink and fabulous lantern lighting, this room has a seriously chic vibe going on!
What is it about glorious draping curtains that makes a bathroom feel so luxurious? The heavy fabric here, coupled with aged mirror panels and a superbly ergonomic tub make us wonder if this is a movie star's bathroom! Don't forget the chandelier too; what a finishing touch!
Wow! Not only is this a big bathroom, it has also been finished in a deceptively simple way that means it oozes luxury! A sunken tub is the ultimate in opulent suite items and with natural light flowing in from every angle, it has such presence!
