A 900 ft² smart New York apartment

“Flexible” architecture is gaining more and more popularity in New York today, since property prices are extremely high and homeowners want abodes which they can manage with ease. A flexible or flex apartment essentially implies that it can become smaller or larger as per need. Such homes are smart, multifunctional and very efficient. This apartment in Murray Hill which we are going to tour today, is also a tasteful combination of two small studios and very flexible. Large sliding panels separate and connect the different areas of this residence, and allow light to pass since they are translucent. Cove lighting makes these panels stylish and ensures that the interiors are comfortable and practical. An open loft-like kitchen occupies the center of this apartment, while the living and dining areas can easily transform into three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The architects at Lilian h. Weinreich Architects have truly accomplished a wonderful task.