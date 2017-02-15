Your browser is out-of-date.

A 900 ft² smart New York apartment

Justwords Justwords
Murray Hill Remodel, New York City, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Dining Room
Loading admin actions …

“Flexible” architecture is gaining more and more popularity in New York today, since property prices are extremely high and homeowners want abodes which they can manage with ease. A flexible or flex apartment essentially implies that it can become smaller or larger as per need. Such homes are smart, multifunctional and very efficient. This apartment in Murray Hill which we are going to tour today, is also a tasteful combination of two small studios and very flexible. Large sliding panels separate and connect the different areas of this residence, and allow light to pass since they are translucent. Cove lighting makes these panels stylish and ensures that the interiors are comfortable and practical. An open loft-like kitchen occupies the center of this apartment, while the living and dining areas can easily transform into three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The architects at Lilian h. Weinreich Architects have truly accomplished a wonderful task.

Open and bright kitchen.

Open Plan Kitchen with Sliding Doors in Open Position Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Dining Room White Open kitchen,hardwood floor
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Here’s a look at the open plan kitchen with sliding doors in the open position, enabling the different parts of the apartment to integrate. This is a great solution for easy socializing and allows sunlight and artificial light to reach every nook and cranny uninhibited. Trendy and smooth designs along with the lavish use of white make the interiors seem spacious and cheerful.

Stylish separation.

Open Plan Kitchen with Sliding Doors in Closed Position Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Dining Room
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

When the sliding doors are closed, the kitchen and dining become separate from the other functional spaces easily. This comes in handy when the chef or diners need some privacy. Thanks to the large glass windows, this zone stays bright and warm throughout the day.

Fashionable dining.

Dining Area Looking into Study Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Dining Room White
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

A minimalist glass-topped table surrounded by sleek metal and acrylic chairs makes the dining area look spacious and lightweight. The light-hued wooden flooring offers warmth, while a dash of marble on the kitchen island and backsplash lend elegance to the setting. When the sliding door is open on this side, the dining space enjoys a view of the simple but stylish study.

Simple but chic bathroom.

Guest Bathroom Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Bathroom
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Done up simply in white and grey, the guest bathroom looks cozy but practical. Trendy sanitary wares, gleaming steel fixtures and bright lights add to the appeal here.

Cozy living space.

Dining Area Looking Toward Family Room Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Dining Room
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

On the other side of the dining space is the living area of this apartment. It can be easily separated with the sliding door as you have seen before. Minimally furnished, the living space looks modern, comfy and well-lit.

Minimalist bedroom.

Master Bedroom Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Bedroom
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Light and soothing shades of white, grey and wood come together to make the master bedroom relaxing and calm. A large and simple bed takes the center stage, while neat shelves attached to the headboard help in organizing books.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Smart master bathroom.

Master Bathroom Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Bathroom
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Sliding doors separate the master bedroom from its attached bathroom, thus making this space highly accessible for physically challenged individuals. The bathroom offers a complete 5 feet turning radius required by wheelchairs. The closet doors in the bedroom act as room dividers too.

So functional!

Master Bathroom with Laundry Closet Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Bathroom
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Rendered in dark grey and white, the master bathroom looks stylish and very convenient. Glass panels keep the shower space separate, while a large mirror contributes to the spacious and bright feel. The laundry closet on the left is especially clever and accommodates the washing machine, dryer and cleaning supplies.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

