The floating home

Imagine living by the sea and enjoying the breeze each time you wake up or go to sleep. Now, picture dwelling over calm waters that lull you to a slumber as you drift in an aqua-inspired dream world. This reverie of a water-based, eco-friendly home has been turned into reality by the dedicated and pioneering team of architects at Aquashell, who have designed buoyant homes that float on water! The design company has a floating habitat range, which can create homes, offices, restaurants, and shops. Come and have a look at 11 of their stylish homes in this next tour!
These compact homes fit in many functional areas, much like this breakfast nook that is a part of the mantelpiece—next to the sliding doors.
The sight from the bedroom and any other corner of the home will give you a soothing sight of calm waters.
This 258 ft² home is perfect for a family of five with dining that can take place on the pretty deck. The rounded cube-like shape also makes for a modern look and is crafted from wood.
These homes can also be set against the shore for a cluster that can double as a township or a floating village. Boats and rafts can ply between the mainland and these linear-designed houses.
This floating restaurant has a linear design with a subtle incline towards the entrance to the space. The wooden walls house a row of symmetrical, rectangular windows, while a straight canopy defines the deck area.
You can have a home built on land as well as one built on water thanks to the innovative technology of this company. The home on stilts can be erected in water bodies, while a prefabricated structure allows a wing of the home to sit on a parcel of land as well.
The modular features of the home make it perfect for land and sea. One can also build various corridors that go across the water.
This chic hotel suite has a sophisticated looking facade that fronts its 1507 ft² space. This will give you a luxurious water-based experience for your next holiday!
These independent, single-room studio units come with two wings for the suite. The two wings meet at the terrace, which has a sharp corner for a convenient sit-out.
This appealing facade has wooden railings playing on its linear design. The 2-bedroom space comes in a compact, 323ft² home. The mooring and flotation system come at an additional cost.
This floating home can easily accommodate a family of five, with bunk beds, double bedrooms, and even a kitchen in its 258 ft² space!
