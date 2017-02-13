Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The floating home

Justwords Justwords
AQUASHELL LIVING ON WATER, Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

Imagine living by the sea and enjoying the breeze each time you wake up or go to sleep. Now, picture dwelling over calm waters that lull you to a slumber as you drift in an aqua-inspired dream world. This reverie of a water-based, eco-friendly home has been turned into reality by the dedicated and pioneering team of architects at Aquashell, who have designed buoyant homes that float on water! The design company has a floating habitat range, which can create homes, offices, restaurants, and shops. Come and have a look at 11 of their stylish homes in this next tour!

Compact is thy name.

Aquashell Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Minimalist bedroom
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

Aquashell

Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

These compact homes fit in many functional areas, much like this breakfast nook that is a part of the mantelpiece—next to the sliding doors.

​Beautiful, panoramic views.

Aquashell Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Patios & Decks
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

Aquashell

Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

The sight from the bedroom and any other corner of the home will give you a soothing sight of calm waters.

​Dining on the deck.

Kevell ...The Ecological Home Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Minimalist house
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

Kevell… The Ecological Home

Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

This 258 ft² home is perfect for a family of five with dining that can take place on the pretty deck. The rounded cube-like shape also makes for a modern look and is crafted from wood.

​A water village.

Aquashell Village concept Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Commercial spaces Hotels
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

Aquashell Village concept

Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

These homes can also be set against the shore for a cluster that can double as a township or a floating village. Boats and rafts can ply between the mainland and these linear-designed houses.

​Charming restaurant.

Aquashell Brasserie design Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Commercial spaces Bars & clubs
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

Aquashell Brasserie design

Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

This floating restaurant has a linear design with a subtle incline towards the entrance to the space. The wooden walls house a row of symmetrical, rectangular windows, while a straight canopy defines the deck area.

​Land and water.

Aquashell Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Modern Houses
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

Aquashell

Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

You can have a home built on land as well as one built on water thanks to the innovative technology of this company. The home on stilts can be erected in water bodies, while a prefabricated structure allows a wing of the home to sit on a parcel of land as well.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​Modular features.

Aquashell proposed Hotel rooms with ensuite facilities Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Commercial spaces Hotels
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

Aquashell proposed Hotel rooms with ensuite facilities

Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

The modular features of the home make it perfect for land and sea. One can also build various corridors that go across the water.

​Stylish hotel suite.

Aquashell 140 sq mtr Home design Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Modern Houses
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

Aquashell 140 sq mtr Home design

Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

This chic hotel suite has a sophisticated looking facade that fronts its 1507 ft² space. This will give you a luxurious water-based experience for your next holiday!

​Single-room units.

AQUASHELL Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Modern Houses
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

AQUASHELL

Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

These independent, single-room studio units come with two wings for the suite. The two wings meet at the terrace, which has a sharp corner for a convenient sit-out.

​Charming modern looks.

AQUASHELL Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Modern Houses
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

AQUASHELL

Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

This appealing facade has wooden railings playing on its linear design. The 2-bedroom space comes in a compact, 323ft² home. The mooring and flotation system come at an additional cost.

​Family home.

AQUASHELL Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Modern Houses
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

AQUASHELL

Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL

This floating home can easily accommodate a family of five, with bunk beds, double bedrooms, and even a kitchen in its 258 ft² space!

Here are some more ideas that might interest you - 27 wardrobes easy to build that will make your dreams come true!

Liven up your home with pops of green
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks