The floating home

Imagine living by the sea and enjoying the breeze each time you wake up or go to sleep. Now, picture dwelling over calm waters that lull you to a slumber as you drift in an aqua-inspired dream world. This reverie of a water-based, eco-friendly home has been turned into reality by the dedicated and pioneering team of architects at Aquashell, who have designed buoyant homes that float on water! The design company has a floating habitat range, which can create homes, offices, restaurants, and shops. Come and have a look at 11 of their stylish homes in this next tour!