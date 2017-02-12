A beautiful home in New Orleans

New Orleans is filled with beautiful legacies such as hosting quaint tea parties and doffing your hat at a lady. Not only this, the city is packed with a range of beautiful home-styles that define the state’s history and evolution. Taking the cue, here, we have unearthed a spacious, picturesque beauty that brings out a timeless sense of style. This Nashville Avenue home is a two-story building—raised from the basement, to create over 4,000 square feet of space for the family that dwells within its walls. Surface treatments, modern lighting, and decorative elements were added by architects at studioWTA to give this home a further modernized appeal. Come and have a look!
The rich colonial-style front creates a stately look, even in the relatively compact space. Set on a green estate, the home has a typical porch, set in a tiered manner with the slanting roof and huge terrace—looming large in the backdrop.
The main porch has been updated with glossy white marble floors and white walls for an ethereal look.
The living room is all purple and gold in a white setting—with lacquered dark flooring for a dramatic appearance.
Monochrome play in this sweeping staircase—with its sturdy railing—stands opulently to a side.
The kitchen has enjoyed numerous updates even though the old windows and flooring have been kept intact. The modern, molded furniture and sleek workspaces now ensure meals that move with the times!
This white kitchen with its old-school, exposed beams has a glossy white table for the island and leather chairs to match the flooring.
The old cabinetry has been kept intact with marble counter tops.
The classic drapes and valences sit pretty with the quirky, modern artwork.
The buttoned upholstery and the muted colors point at a royal, vintage style.
This nursery was crafted from one side of the second floor, which was repurposed for the charming white space.
The den of the home is in the basement. This modern space has flaming red and black couches in leather.
On one side of the den, one can find the laundry room with a chrome and steel scheme.
This monochrome bathroom is all about marble and black flooring, with white fixtures and glass partitions.
The grill on the terrace ensures that one can have cozy barbecue parties!
The designers have also installed a piece of indoor landscaping by giving this terrace and sit-out its own green cover!
The rear portion of the home has enjoyed numerous modern updates including the wooden terrace and deck, which give much character to the stately white facade.
The backyard of the home also houses some vertical greenery and a pretty pool for some summer fun!
