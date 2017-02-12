Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful home in New Orleans

Justwords Justwords
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans, studioWTA studioWTA Study/office
New Orleans is filled with beautiful legacies such as hosting quaint tea parties and doffing your hat at a lady. Not only this, the city is packed with a range of beautiful home-styles that define the state’s history and evolution. Taking the cue, here, we have unearthed a spacious, picturesque beauty that brings out a timeless sense of style. This Nashville Avenue home is a two-story building—raised from the basement, to create over 4,000 square feet of space for the family that dwells within its walls. Surface treatments, modern lighting, and decorative elements were added by architects at studioWTA to give this home a further modernized appeal. Come and have a look!

​Luxurious-looking facade.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style houses surface treatment,decoration,exterior-grade MDF,MDF board,CNC-routed,stucco,facade,curliques,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

The rich colonial-style front creates a stately look, even in the relatively compact space. Set on a green estate, the home has a typical porch, set in a tiered manner with the slanting roof and huge terrace—looming large in the backdrop.

​Ethereal white environs.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs front porch,step treads,freestanding railing,entryway,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

The main porch has been updated with glossy white marble floors and white walls for an ethereal look.

​Royal touches in the living room.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Living room lacquered wood floor,wood trim,openings,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

The living room is all purple and gold in a white setting—with lacquered dark flooring for a dramatic appearance.

The grand, spiraling staircase.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs living room,entryway,stairway,lacquered wood floor,wood trim,walls,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

Monochrome play in this sweeping staircase—with its sturdy railing—stands opulently to a side.

​Hints of modernity in the kitchen.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Kitchen dining/lounge,raised porch,cabinetry,countertop,appliances,lacquered wood floor,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

The kitchen has enjoyed numerous updates even though the old windows and flooring have been kept intact. The modern, molded furniture and sleek workspaces now ensure meals that move with the times!

​Leather and glossy surfaces.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Kitchen kitchen,cabinetry,countertop,appliances,lacquered wood floor,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

This white kitchen with its old-school, exposed beams has a glossy white table for the island and leather chairs to match the flooring.

​Solid cabinetry.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Kitchen kitchen,cabinetry,countertop,appliances,lacquered wood floor,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

The old cabinetry has been kept intact with marble counter tops.

​The old and the new.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style windows & doors doorway,custom trim,mdf,openings,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

The classic drapes and valences sit pretty with the quirky, modern artwork.

​Vintage royal bedroom.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style bedroom master bedroom,lacquered wood floor,openings,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

The buttoned upholstery and the muted colors point at a royal, vintage style.

​The pretty nursery.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Nursery/kid’s room nursery,lacquered wood,casework,adaptive reuse,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

This nursery was crafted from one side of the second floor, which was repurposed for the charming white space.

​Red den.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Study/office elevated basement,nanny quarters,home office,laundry room,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

The den of the home is in the basement. This modern space has flaming red and black couches in leather.

​Laundry room.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Kitchen utility room,elevated basement,appliances,cabinetry,home office,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

On one side of the den, one can find the laundry room with a chrome and steel scheme.

​Marble bathroom.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style bathroom master bath,modern,fixtures,cabinetry,tub and shower,glass panel,lacquered wood floor,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

This monochrome bathroom is all about marble and black flooring, with white fixtures and glass partitions.

​Grill on the terrace.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style houses outdoor kitchen,ipe wood decking,ipe wood railing,elevated porch,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

The grill on the terrace ensures that one can have cozy barbecue parties!

​Lush greenery.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style houses artificial turf,elevated porch,family space,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

The designers have also installed a piece of indoor landscaping by giving this terrace and sit-out its own green cover!

​Rear updates.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Pool IPE,wood decking,knife-edged pool,tanning shelf,outdoor kitchen,raised porch,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado,surface treatment,curliques
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

The rear portion of the home has enjoyed numerous modern updates including the wooden terrace and deck, which give much character to the stately white facade.

​Swimming pool in the backyard.

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Pool IPE,wood decking,knife-edged pool,tanning shelf,green wall pocket,decorative cable,vertican garden,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

The backyard of the home also houses some vertical greenery and a pretty pool for some summer fun!

Take a look at another home tour that might interest you - A home that is both rustic and modern!

Using green in (30) unexpected ways
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

