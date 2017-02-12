A beautiful home in New Orleans

New Orleans is filled with beautiful legacies such as hosting quaint tea parties and doffing your hat at a lady. Not only this, the city is packed with a range of beautiful home-styles that define the state’s history and evolution. Taking the cue, here, we have unearthed a spacious, picturesque beauty that brings out a timeless sense of style. This Nashville Avenue home is a two-story building—raised from the basement, to create over 4,000 square feet of space for the family that dwells within its walls. Surface treatments, modern lighting, and decorative elements were added by architects at studioWTA to give this home a further modernized appeal. Come and have a look!