Large apartment with all the details

Moscow – Russia’s capital and the hub of aristocracy—is dotted with houses that define international style—setting global design benchmarks with undefined finesse and elegance. This home in Moscow is a fitting tribute to the stylish quarters that can be found in various parts of the metropolis. The city – synonymous with luxury and prestige—is teeming with designers, homes, or offices that pay homage to the understated opulence and muted colors, which have come to define the sophisticated edge of Russian modern design. The architects at Mariya Rubvela have designed this large apartment in Moscow. Come and have a look at the contemporary, artistic side of this space.