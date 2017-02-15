The abode for all herd lovers

Put together by home stagers MARKHAM STAGERS, this stylish apartment in Barcelona will appeal to any modern day horse lover. With only 1022 ft², it is compact, cozy and full of charming herd-themed touches. From the feature horse artwork in the living room to the elegant color theme of cream and red, and the baroque patterning on the upholstery, this home is reminiscent of the elegance and luxury associated with game day.

Let's take a look around for some ideas of how you too can celebrate your love of horses in your own home.