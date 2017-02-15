Your browser is out-of-date.

The abode for all herd lovers

Put together by home stagers MARKHAM STAGERS, this stylish apartment in Barcelona will appeal to any modern day horse lover. With only 1022 ft², it is compact, cozy and full of charming herd-themed touches. From the feature horse artwork in the living room to the elegant color theme of cream and red, and the baroque patterning on the upholstery, this home is reminiscent of the elegance and luxury associated with game day. 

Let's take a look around for some ideas of how you too can celebrate your love of horses in your own home. 

A refined sense of style.

Markham Stagers

Just like the crisp tailoring of a horse jockey's outfit, the interior of this apartment is all about straight lines, sophisticated beiges and creams and quality detailing. 

The base of the room is left subtle with pale wooden flooring and off-white walls. And the furniture is classic with a nod to the traditional in wood and black. 

Building drama.

Markham Stagers

And just like a good day at the races, the interior also celebrates drama. That is, drama between darks and lights, soft and hard. Black detailing (of the table legs and mirror frame) keeps the decor looking smart and breaks up the large spaces of white and cream. 

Adding a hard edge.

Markham Stagers

Stepping back into the furthest corner of the dining room it's easy to see the fine balance struck by the design team. The black, metallic dining chairs complement the dark window frames and the industrial-inspired light keeps this look contemporary. 

A contemplative corner.

Markham Stagers

With an impressive view out over the city, this corner is perfect to sit and contemplate (or to do some research on the next race) in. A burst of bright red is used to great effect thanks to the corner lampshade, and is echoed through into the decorative detailing of the cushion cover.  

Soft shapes near the sofa.

Markham Stagers

The same elegant red patterning is used again on the sofa cushions, and together with the soft circular forms of the side tables, this living room feels easy-going and automatically relaxing. 

Thinking ahead.

Markham Stagers

The overall design of this apartment is kept fuss free and versatile, allowing for many different furniture configurations.

The winner's corridor.

Markham Stagers

Right from the start it's easy to see what a winner this apartment is. It's modern, stylish and minimal, allowing the subtle horse theme stand out. 

If you too want to show off your love for an animal, a hobby or a passion, then follow suit and do it with class. You don't have to make it kitsch! For more ideas on how to decorate a small flat elegantlytake a look through this property next

12 ideas will make your entrance the best!
Tell us about your own hobby and how you would decorate to show it off. 

