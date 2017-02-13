Bringing the outside in with the help of new technology

Today we are focusing on some pretty amazing window, door and glass technology that is allowing homeowners to have the best of both worlds. Designed and constructed by SUNFLEX ALUMINIUMSYSTEME GMBH, these innovative folding glass doors act as a removable barrier between the inside and the out.

With the push of a button, they are able to be fully opened, transitioning a sealed, insulated and warm space into one that can experience the elements. Even while closed, they allow a room to be flooded with as much natural light and warmth as possible.

These unique and modern doors are the perfect thing for living rooms, sun rooms, patio spaces and swimming areas.

So now, let's take a look at them in action.