Bringing the outside in with the help of new technology

Today we are focusing on some pretty amazing window, door and glass technology that is allowing homeowners to have the best of both worlds. Designed and constructed by SUNFLEX ALUMINIUMSYSTEME GMBH, these innovative folding glass doors act as a removable barrier between the inside and the out.
With the push of a button, they are able to be fully opened, transitioning a sealed, insulated and warm space into one that can experience the elements. Even while closed, they allow a room to be flooded with as much natural light and warmth as possible.
These unique and modern doors are the perfect thing for living rooms, sun rooms, patio spaces and swimming areas.
So now, let's take a look at them in action.
The most important part of any house is that it keeps the elements out, and the warmth in. And even though these walls are completely made from glass (bar the support pillars in the corners of course), they are strong, durable, weatherproof and sealed tight. But let's see how they differ from being just your average wall…
Now is where this innovative glass technology really impresses. This door fitted to this particular house folds behind one another, meaning the room that was previously sealed up is now connected to the garden space, the pool and patio.
The covered cooking and relaxing area is now an ideal place to entertain guests and friends, even during the odd rain shower.
Moving the doors between their open state and closed positions is effortless. The doors are fitted into aluminium railings ensuring durability and highest quality. The made-to-measure system is completely made to order to fit the individual home, available in five standard colors (as well as personalized options), meaning you can have any look to suit your surroundings.
The SUNFLEX doors here are installed in another property, but still work just as perfectly as a barrier in between the interior and the exterior spaces like in the previous home.
Having stone or concrete pillars standing in between the glass sheets is a great option to break up the transparent wall and to provide a bit of extra support.
Once more, these doors have been completely closed, and have created a whole new environment inside. The corner panels seal up and offer protection and comfort to anyone inside.
We think these are just the thing you need to connect your two worlds together, flawlessly and stylishly.
Here are 14 more sliding door designs that optimise space to the maximum.