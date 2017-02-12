Using green in (30) unexpected ways

Green is a color that is often underused and misunderstood when it comes to home decor. Once thought of as too 'much', too extravagant, too bold, even too crass to use within the home, green is sadly, only added in the way of foliage or house plants.

We think it's a big missed opportunity to make your home stand out from the rest and experiment with a color that really refreshes an interior. Whether it's just to include a forest green sofa in your living room, or to go all out and apply tropical leaf wallpaper as a fun, feature wall in your bedroom, or to try your hand at planting a vertical garden, the options to have more green in your home only as limited as your imagination. If you are set on renovating your backyard, then get in a landscape architect and go for it!

Today's collection is here to inspire you and show you there are many more ways to use green in your home than you thought, so get growing!