Using green in (30) unexpected ways

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Chelsea Flower Show 2012 : The Rootop Workplace of Tomorrow, Aralia Aralia Commercial spaces Stone Green
Green is a color that is often underused and misunderstood when it comes to home decor. Once thought of as too 'much', too extravagant, too bold, even too crass to use within the home, green is sadly, only added in the way of foliage or house plants. 

We think it's a big missed opportunity to make your home stand out from the rest and experiment with a color that really refreshes an interior. Whether it's just to include a forest green sofa in your living room, or to go all out and apply tropical leaf wallpaper as a fun, feature wall in your bedroom, or to try your hand at planting a vertical garden, the options to have more green in your home only as limited as your imagination. If you are set on renovating your backyard, then get in a landscape architect and go for it!

Today's collection is here to inspire you and show you there are many more ways to use green in your home than you thought, so get growing!

1. Freshen up your patio with bright green chairs.

TERASSE 70 m2 Nantes centre ville, SO GREEN SO GREEN Modern Terrace
SO GREEN

SO GREEN
SO GREEN
SO GREEN

2. And add lush grasses to your planters that stay green year round.

TERASSE 70 m2 Nantes centre ville, SO GREEN SO GREEN Modern Terrace
SO GREEN

SO GREEN
SO GREEN
SO GREEN

3. Try planting above the rooftop for an intimate hanging garden below.

designer paysagiste , deco paysage concept Marbella deco paysage concept Marbella Interior landscaping Ceramic Green
deco paysage concept Marbella

deco paysage concept Marbella
deco paysage concept Marbella
deco paysage concept Marbella

4. Think about how you too can integrate mother nature into architecture.

designer paysagiste , deco paysage concept Marbella deco paysage concept Marbella Rustic style house Bamboo Green
deco paysage concept Marbella

deco paysage concept Marbella
deco paysage concept Marbella
deco paysage concept Marbella

5. You can even shape plants to actually be your furniture.

L'utilizzo dell'Arte Topiaria: Grande tradizione del giardino all'Italiana, Fiorenzobellina-lab Fiorenzobellina-lab Eclectic style garden
Fiorenzobellina-lab

Fiorenzobellina-lab
Fiorenzobellina-lab
Fiorenzobellina-lab

6. Indulge in a forest green velvet sofa for the ultimate style statement.

STONE MAGIC Pixers Living roomAccessories & decoration pantone 2017,greenery,green
Pixers

STONE MAGIC

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

7. If you are growing house hold plants, add a colored background to make them really stand out.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

8. A wall of bamboo lit up from the back makes a stylish bathroom feature.

Architettura & Servizi by MOMA Design, Architettura & Servizi Architettura & Servizi Modern Bathroom
Architettura &amp; Servizi

Architettura & Servizi
Architettura &amp; Servizi
Architettura & Servizi

9. In fact, any wall of green looks great—especially when it's fully covered and healthy like this one.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern Garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

10. Tidy lawns are great, but wild and carefree gardens are even better.

Courtyard garden Dawn Garden Design Modern Garden ducking,planting,garden design,landscape design
Dawn Garden Design

Courtyard garden

Dawn Garden Design
Dawn Garden Design
Dawn Garden Design

11. The height of these planter boxes really show off the hanging vines in the best way.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

12. A green foot stool with matching floral feature is a subtle addition to an elegant lounge.

Vinil Decorativo, Formafantasia Formafantasia Living roomAccessories & decoration Green
Formafantasia

Formafantasia
Formafantasia
Formafantasia

13. Manicured hedges and healthy trees will impress even the toughest garden critic.

Chelsea Flower Show 2012 : The Rootop Workplace of Tomorrow Aralia Commercial spaces Stone Green Office buildings
Aralia

Chelsea Flower Show 2012 : The Rootop Workplace of Tomorrow

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

14. Rows of high topiaries can solve any issues with nosy neighbors.

Chelsea Flower Show 2012 : The Rootop Workplace of Tomorrow Aralia Commercial spaces Wood Green Commercial Spaces
Aralia

Chelsea Flower Show 2012 : The Rootop Workplace of Tomorrow

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

15. Ivy and evergreens are the perfect things to use for walls of green.

Artificial Rustic Spring Green Wall Foliage Evergreen Trees & Shrubs Garden Plants & flowers
Evergreen Trees &amp; Shrubs

Artificial Rustic Spring Green Wall Foliage

Evergreen Trees & Shrubs
Evergreen Trees &amp; Shrubs
Evergreen Trees & Shrubs

16. For a romantic Tuscan feel, try covering buildings with vines.

Entrance to SER.MI.G Chapel, Comoglio Architetti Comoglio Architetti Country style garden
Comoglio Architetti

Entrance to SER.MI.G Chapel

Comoglio Architetti
Comoglio Architetti
Comoglio Architetti

17. If you want to try out a dramatic new pattern in the kitchen, go for small geometric one (in green, of course).

Fliesensticker, K&L Wall Art K&L Wall Art KitchenAccessories & textiles Synthetic Green
K&amp;L Wall Art

K&L Wall Art
K&amp;L Wall Art
K&L Wall Art

18. Green ceramic tiling used in water features, or on the bottom of pools always look stunning.

Entrance to SER.MI.G Chapel, Comoglio Architetti Comoglio Architetti Country style garden
Comoglio Architetti

Entrance to SER.MI.G Chapel

Comoglio Architetti
Comoglio Architetti
Comoglio Architetti

19. Why not trim your plants to match the planter boxes they are in?

RHS Cardiff 2015, Best4hedging Best4hedging Modern Garden
Best4hedging

RHS Cardiff 2015

Best4hedging
Best4hedging
Best4hedging

20. To match your walls of green, try installing green tinted glass as well.

Entrance to SER.MI.G Chapel, Comoglio Architetti Comoglio Architetti Country style garden
Comoglio Architetti

Entrance to SER.MI.G Chapel

Comoglio Architetti
Comoglio Architetti
Comoglio Architetti

21. Leave gardens growing naturally and you will have your own secret, backyard wilderness.

RHS Chelsea 2012 - Artisan Garden Ruth Willmott Mediterranean style garden
Ruth Willmott

RHS Chelsea 2012—Artisan Garden

Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott

22. Planter boxes don't have to limited to the edges—plant them directly in the water feature instead.

RHS Chelsea 2012 - Artisan Garden Ruth Willmott Mediterranean style garden
Ruth Willmott

RHS Chelsea 2012—Artisan Garden

Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott

23. For a contemporary look, try plant-themed decorative wallpaper.

WILD GREEN Pixers BedroomAccessories & decoration pantone 2017,greenery,green
Pixers

WILD GREEN

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

If you like this look, then here are 15 more ideas for some eye-catching, bold walls

24. Use a wall of green in between other colors or textures to break the monotony.

Architettura & Servizi by SUNDAR Italia, Architettura & Servizi Architettura & Servizi Modern Terrace
Architettura &amp; Servizi

Architettura & Servizi
Architettura &amp; Servizi
Architettura & Servizi

25. A vertical garden looks best illuminated at nighttime with spotlights around the edges.

Architettura & Servizi by SUNDAR Italia, Architettura & Servizi Architettura & Servizi Living roomAccessories & decoration
Architettura &amp; Servizi

Architettura & Servizi
Architettura &amp; Servizi
Architettura & Servizi

26. You can either opt for a living wall, or a painted wall—but there's no doubt, green looks best.

Architettura & Servizi by SUNDAR Italia, Architettura & Servizi Architettura & Servizi Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
Architettura &amp; Servizi

Architettura & Servizi
Architettura &amp; Servizi
Architettura & Servizi

27. A painted fence may be a good option for the more color-cautious.

Ogrodzenia realizacje, Nive Nive Garden Fencing & walls Aluminium/Zinc Green
Nive

Nive
Nive
Nive

28. The power and charm of small green details shouldn't be forgotten either.

紅葉とグリーンのポストと, 株式会社エクスリーフ 株式会社エクスリーフ Garden Plants & flowers Metal Green
株式会社エクスリーフ

株式会社エクスリーフ
株式会社エクスリーフ
株式会社エクスリーフ

29. Try printing your favorite green image onto a surface, like this stunning leaf patterned vinyl.

GREENY AND JUICY Pixers BathroomDecoration pantone 2017,green,greenery
Pixers

GREENY AND JUICY

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

30. Or use forest themed images in the kitchen to make your home a calm and peaceful one.

IN THE PALM GROOVE Pixers Living roomAccessories & decoration pantone 2017,greenery,green
Pixers

IN THE PALM GROOVE

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers
Large apartment with all the details
What's your favorite way to use green in your home? Tell us below. 

