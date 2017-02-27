Low-energy and an eco-friendly home (with a splash of elegance)

The kitchen is set up to make any meal preparation an absolute pleasure. A small window fronts the sink, allowing more of the natural light to seep in to what some call the most important room in the house. The counter top, arraying in a classic L-shape, provides plenty of space for all sorts of culinary activities.

The oven and microwave are both in place to maximize the convenience of moving around hot platters. In addition, they both adhere to the theme of silver on white, and have been designed to minimize any clunky projections, and fit into the refrigerator ensemble effortlessly.

To the left there is a stove top, successfully disguised into the counter, again to minimize any sense of disorder or chaos. Opposite are two bar stools, which means friends and family can join in the fun in the kitchen at all times.

The arrangement and scheme of the cupboards is done with a simple grace which make this kitchen look as though it belongs in the home of a football star, rather than in an environmentally friendly home in Aberdeen.