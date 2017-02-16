A home that shows you how to marry the outside with the inside

This wooden home blends indoor spaces with an outdoor lifestyle. Made predominantly out of wood, aluminium and glass, it sits on a large block of land where the lawn is fresh, green and vibrant. The interior is spacious and sunny, with plenty of character, whilst the exterior resembles a modern country cabin with a small vegetable patch next to a pebbled walkway.
Come and take a look.
The home sits on a large patch of land with well-cropped lawn. There is enough space for play—as well as entertaining!
From this angle we can see just how large the home is. It extends out into three separate spaces and we can see the large deck which connects all of them whilst providing an ample entertainment area for those sun-loving days.
The interior is largely open plan with a sunny outlook. The wooden floor provides warmth, whilst the fireplace creates a cozy ambiance. On the far right, we can see a large bookshelf which extends across the whole wall, and an entertainment area in which there is plenty of space to relax. The large aluminium and glass doors provide easy-access to the outdoors and build a fluid relationship between interior and exterior spaces.
The home utilizes aluminium and glass doors and windows which provide plenty of sunlight for the interior spaces. The wood is light and appears weightless.
The home provides a huge amount of space for the whole family and we can see from this angle just how much of the home is actually transparent.
